Families of Holy Family Hospital retirees receive gratuity after 30 years

The Holy Family Red Crescent Medical College Hospital has started paying gratuities to its 364 retired employees nearly 30 years after their retirement.

In the first phase, families of 68 deceased retirees have received cheques of Tk64,86,112 in gratuities, reads a press release of the hospital.

Chairman of the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society Maj Gen (retd) ATM Abdul Wahab, as the chief guest, handed over the cheques to the families at an event at the Holy Family hospital library room yesterday.

"The hospital will continue to pay gratuities to the rest of the retired officials and employees periodically from its own funds," he said.

Wahad added that in 1992, the payment of gratuities to the officials and employees of the Holy Family Red Crescent Hospital was stopped due to various complications that started during the then BNP government's tenure.

Meanwhile, apart from clearing seven months' due salaries, allowance and bonus, salary has been regularised for the hospital officials and staff, he added.

Wahab also formally inaugurated a monthlong special medical campaign commemorating the victims of 15 August, offering free maternal and child care in Holy Family hospital's outpatient department every Friday throughout August.