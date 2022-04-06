Experts urges govt to enact proposed tobacco tax and provide free cardiac care

Health

TBS Report
06 April, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2022, 07:27 pm

Photo: Courtesy.
Photo: Courtesy.

Public health experts have urged the government to impose the proposed tobacco tax in the upcoming fiscal year and spend a part of the revenue earned from the tax on cardiovascular healthcare to ensure free treatment for all heart disease patients in the country.

The experts said this at a press conference held at the Tofazzal Hossain Manik Mia Hall of the National Press Club on Wednesday (6 April, 2022), reads a press release. 

 The Bangladesh Anti-Tobacco Alliance (BATA), Bangladesh Network for Tobacco Tax Policy (BNTTP), and Bangladesh Cancer Society jointly organised the press conference titled 'Tax Management of Tobacco Products to Ensure Free Heart Treatment: Possibilities and Initiatives'.

Awami League Advisory Council member Muzaffar Hossain Paltu chaired the press conference while SM Abdullah, assistant professor of Economics at Dhaka University, read out a written statement.

The President of Swadhinata Chikitshak Parishad (SWACHIP), Prof Dr Iqbal Arslan, Prof Dr Golam Mohiuddin Farooq, project director of Bangladesh Cancer Society, and Sohail Reza Chowdhury, head of Epidemiology and Research at the National Heart Foundation Hospital and Research Institute, attended the conference as public health experts to answer the questions of journalists and media workers.

In addition, more than 50 representatives of various anti-tobacco organisations participated in the press conference.

Speakers at the press conference said that, in Bangladesh, 67% of the medical expenses have to be borne by the citizens. Citizens are suffering financially to pay for expensive treatments like heart disease. Bangladesh is slowly moving towards becoming a welfare state. The state is taking up various responsibilities for the welfare of its citizens.

We are presenting some suggestions to set a precedent for state healthcare by ensuring free treatment of expensive diseases like heart disease. Additional revenue of almost Tk9,200 crores can be generated if a specific tax is imposed on tobacco products, it is ensured that cigarettes are sold at the printed MRP to the consumers and if the tax evasion of tobacco companies is prevented following our proposal. Of these 9.200 crores, only TK410 crores is enough to treat all patients suffering from heart related diseases.

They suggested a price value for the different types of tabacco.

They further stated that a recent study conducted by the Bureau of Economic Research (BER) of Dhaka University and BNTTP had found that cigarettes were being sold at a higher price than the maximum retail price printed on cigarette packets in the market. As a result, the government is losing about Tk5,000 crore in revenue every year due to the ill tactics of the cigarette companies.

The speakers also said that the three most expensive services for the treatment of heart disease are angiograms, stenting, and bypass surgery. At present, these medical services are provided in 22 hospitals in the country. About 70% of the patients receive these medical services at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, National Heart Institute, and National Heart Foundation.

The calculation of the number of patients and the cost of these three hospitals shows that the total cost of these three services is Tk286.61 crores, which are only 3.12% of the expected additional revenue from the tobacco sector. If this number of patients is assumed to be 70% of total patients, it will cost Tk410 crore to get similar treatment for all heart patients in the country, which is only 4.45% of the additional revenue.

