Experts stress political commitment to eliminate TB

Health

TBS Report
21 June, 2023, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2023, 10:50 pm

Related News

Experts stress political commitment to eliminate TB

TBS Report
21 June, 2023, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2023, 10:50 pm
Experts stress political commitment to eliminate TB

Forty-four thousand people died from tuberculosis (TB) in 2020 in Bangladesh which is more than the number of people who died from this disease in the last three and a half years. 

At present, 3.6 lakh TB patients of the country are becoming the victims of various social discrimination. A similar political commitment which the government made during the Covid pandemic period is needed to achieve the target of eliminating TB disease by 2030.

Experts opined these at a workshop held in Dhaka on Wednesday. 

Institute of Allergy and Clinical Immunology of Bangladesh (IACIB) organised the workshop under the project titled "Challenge Facility for Civil Society (CFCS)" for media personnel at a restaurant in the city. 

Health Reporters Forum president Rashed Rabbi was present as the chief guest at the workshop with IACIB founding chairman Prof Dr Moazzem Hossain in the chair.

Rashed Rabbi in his speech said, "TB is a curable infectious disease but Bangladesh is far behind in controlling this disease due to the lack of inclusive programmes, collective efforts and political commitment of the government."

He emphasised on new strategies and CRG (Communities, Rights, and Gender) approach with assistance of Global Fund to control TB disease. 

Dr Moazzem Hossain said, "TB patients become the victims of social discrimination. Ready-made garment workers have to loss their jobs if they become infected with this disease, and many of them get divorced because of this reason."

Terming TB as a curable disease, he further said, "The patients who had to take medicine for nine months now they have to take medicine for two months as per the new treatment.  Drug resistance TB patients who had to take medicine for 18 months now they have to take it for six months."

"A new TB vaccine has invented. Eradication of this disease is possible through the political commitment of the government," he added.

Bangladesh / Top News

TB / tuberculosis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The recent deaths of Mahbuba Akter Akhi and her baby at Dhaka’s Central Hospital came as no surprise for people who are aware of the state of the healthcare industry in Bangladesh. PHOTO: SHOVY ZIBRAN

From neglect to overreaction: Why it's so hard to get justice for medical negligence

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The brief and wondrous life of Grameenphone's Djuice

13h | Panorama
Two water bodies are positioned in both the north and south directions to facilitate the cooling effect during the warm summer. Photo: Bejury Ansary. Photo: Bejury Ansary

Tropical Pavilion: A sustainable, poetic retreat

1d | Habitat
The easiest, simplest and most affordable way to transform your space is by incorporating plants – be it indoor plants.

Budget-friendly home decor ideas

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Rescuers race against time tor missing Titan

Rescuers race against time tor missing Titan

3h | TBS World
Introduction of Foreign Transactions in Taka

Introduction of Foreign Transactions in Taka

2h | TBS Economy
Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

6h | TBS Stories
Voter turnout moderate as Sylhet

Voter turnout moderate as Sylhet

11h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline

6
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions