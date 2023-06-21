Experts stress political commitment to eliminate TB

Forty-four thousand people died from tuberculosis (TB) in 2020 in Bangladesh which is more than the number of people who died from this disease in the last three and a half years.

At present, 3.6 lakh TB patients of the country are becoming the victims of various social discrimination. A similar political commitment which the government made during the Covid pandemic period is needed to achieve the target of eliminating TB disease by 2030.

Experts opined these at a workshop held in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Institute of Allergy and Clinical Immunology of Bangladesh (IACIB) organised the workshop under the project titled "Challenge Facility for Civil Society (CFCS)" for media personnel at a restaurant in the city.

Health Reporters Forum president Rashed Rabbi was present as the chief guest at the workshop with IACIB founding chairman Prof Dr Moazzem Hossain in the chair.

Rashed Rabbi in his speech said, "TB is a curable infectious disease but Bangladesh is far behind in controlling this disease due to the lack of inclusive programmes, collective efforts and political commitment of the government."

He emphasised on new strategies and CRG (Communities, Rights, and Gender) approach with assistance of Global Fund to control TB disease.

Dr Moazzem Hossain said, "TB patients become the victims of social discrimination. Ready-made garment workers have to loss their jobs if they become infected with this disease, and many of them get divorced because of this reason."

Terming TB as a curable disease, he further said, "The patients who had to take medicine for nine months now they have to take medicine for two months as per the new treatment. Drug resistance TB patients who had to take medicine for 18 months now they have to take it for six months."

"A new TB vaccine has invented. Eradication of this disease is possible through the political commitment of the government," he added.