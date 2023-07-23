Experts recommend improving primary healthcare amid climate hazards

Health

TBS Report
23 July, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2023, 05:36 pm

Related News

Experts recommend improving primary healthcare amid climate hazards

TBS Report
23 July, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2023, 05:36 pm
How to secure the funds necessary to help Bangladesh combat climate change. Photo: TBS
How to secure the funds necessary to help Bangladesh combat climate change. Photo: TBS

Repetitive natural hazards following global warming have exacerbated healthcare challenges in Bangladesh, particularly when poor communities are exposed to climate vulnerability.

Disseminating a study titled "Voices of the Grassroots: Effects of Climate Change on Health," researchers said that the rate of stroke has increased, especially in river-erosion-prone areas, while pregnant women in the country's southern region are at great risk of frequent preeclampsia due to high salinity.

Non-government organisation Bangladesh Health Watch (BHW) organised the dissemination at Brac University Auditorium on Sunday.

Md Shamim Hayder Talukder, chief executive officer at the not-for-profit organisation Eminence Associates for Social Development, presented the findings of a study conducted in Satkhira, Barguna, Kurigram, Sirajganj, Sunamganj, Chattogram, Dhaka, and Netrokona. The study outcomes represent interviews with at least 240 climate-vulnerable people.

Various types of skin diseases, fatigue, eyesight problems, reproductive health problems, diabetes, hypertension, jaundice, and diarrhea were found prevalent in the climate-affected areas, Shamim said.

He added that climate-vulnerable people, especially the elderly, women, and children, suffer from poor nutrition when the quality of diets falls due to the decline of their financial status resulting from natural disasters.

The study recommends improving health services at the grassroots with the establishment of more mobile community clinics. It also suggests reducing the healthcare out-of-pocket costs of vulnerable communities using social quintile-based subsidies, improving diagnosis and treatment for climate change-related diseases, and establishing public-private partnerships for the effective delivery of primary healthcare services, among others.

Professor Ainun Nishat, of the Centre for Climate Change and Environmental Research at the Brac University, suggested further studies on the climate change-related health impacts with causal as well as scientific explanations by experts.

Gawher Nayeem Wahra, member secretary of the Foundation for Disaster Forum, warned that rainwater harvesting to minimise drinking water shortage around salinity-prone areas at asbestos tin-shed roofs otherwise poses serious health risks which need to be stopped.

Wameq A Raza, the health and nutrition specialist at the World Bank in Bangladesh, said climate change was contributing to air pollution, particularly in urban areas, and health hazards due to air pollution needed to be studied further.

BHW Working Group Member AJ Faisel chaired the programme. BHW Convener Professor Ahmed Mushtaque Raza Chowdhury, Naripokkho Project Director Samia Afrin, BHW Programme Director Shaikh Masudul Alam, Mahruba Khanam, representatives from the Directorate General of Health Services, and journalists, among others, also spoke.

Bangladesh

climate hazards / Healthcare

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Shah Rayeed Chowdhury

Delving into the art of travel wear

4h | Mode
Hotels generally do not recycle the single-used or remaining soaps. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Where do the used soaps and shampoos go from hotels?

5h | Panorama
Farmers working on agricultural fields in between heated weather and intermittent thunderstorms struggle to survive. Photo: Bloomberg

How heatwaves are affecting livelihoods and food security

8h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Effortlessly smooth and hairless skin

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

"I think, the election in Bangladesh will be peaceful"-Danish Envoy

"I think, the election in Bangladesh will be peaceful"-Danish Envoy

1h | TBS Face to Face
Why IFIC plans to expand sub-branch banking

Why IFIC plans to expand sub-branch banking

4h | Corporate Talks
Mortuary management at Rajshahi Medical College is still not modern

Mortuary management at Rajshahi Medical College is still not modern

6h | TBS Stories
Why is mid-day nap important in southern countries?

Why is mid-day nap important in southern countries?

6h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
The country&#039;s apparel export earnings were more than 2% lower in September compared to that year-on-year. It exported $485 million in September last year. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
RMG

Buyers urged to keep RMG orders up

5
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price