Experts for inclusion of autistic people in labour force

Highlights

72 govt schools offer special education programmes for children with intellectual disabilities

78,212 people with autism in Bangladesh

47,914 male, 30,241 female, 53 transgender

15 children per 10,000 had autism in 2013

15 children per 10,000 had autism in 2017

Boys outnumber girls

Urban outnumber rural

Rather than living their lives as a burden on society and their loved ones, people with autism should be given the training to prepare them for employment, experts in the field have suggested.

In Bangladesh, children with autism are provided with education opportunities under both government and private management. However, job opportunities for them remain few and far between.

Under the Ministry of Social Welfare, 72 schools conduct special education programmes for children with intellectual disabilities and autism. These children are getting schooling but job opportunities are scarce. Employers hire physically disabled, visually impaired people but don't want to employ people with autism due to behaviour-related problems.

Therefore, experts feel autistic people should be given training according to the type of autism they suffer from, and after a certain age, they will become employable.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a developmental disability caused by differences in the brain. People with ASD often have problems with social communication and interaction, and restricted or repetitive behavior or interests. People with ASD may also have different ways of learning, moving, or paying attention.

Mahmudul Hasan, assistant director, SWID Bangladesh, told The Business Standard, if people with autism stay students all their lives, their developmental socialisation will not flourish.

A government directive says that no one after the age of 18 can be kept in special schools and should be engaged in work if they are fit.

People with mild autism can carry out a variety of tasks, including computer operations. Skills should be developed on the basis of individual needs and daily living activities.

Tariqul Alam Khandkar Hirok, a 25-year-old with autism, studied up to the special education class at SWID Bangladesh School in Dhaka. Now, he is learning various skills, including sewing, block work, and computer operation, at the SWID Vocational Training School. Besides, he is working as an office assistant at the same organisation.

At SWID Vocational Training School, as many as 60 children with special needs learn a variety of job skills. These include block and batik, sewing, confectionery, paper envelope making, cooking, laundry, cleaning, computer operation, beautician, dancing, singing, and playing musical instruments.

Masuda Khanom Kona, head teacher, SWID Vocational Training School, admitted to TBS that it is challenging to work with autistic children.

However, they must be taught to work and imparted the skills to live independent lives, Kona said. "In our school, we try to identify the interest of each student. This helps them to get the work they are most suited for."

Since, however, her training school is not able to provide jobs to all the students, other organisations should come forward with similar endeavours, Kona said.

According to data from the Disability Information System, there are currently 78,212 people with autism in the country. Of them, 47,914 are male, 30,241 are female, and 53 are transgender.

In a 2013 survey conducted by the Institute of Paediatric Neurodisorder and Autism at BSMMU, 15 children per 10,000 were affected by autism. The figure jumped to 17 per 10,000 in 2017. In both surveys, males outnumbered females and the urban population had more prevalence of the condition than the rural.

Children with autism can benefit if the ailment is detected early on, said Prof Dr Gopen Kumar Kundu, chairman, Pediatric Neurology, BSMMU.

Although autism is a genetic disorder, environmental factors such as children growing up alone, and heavy metals in the environment exacerbate the condition, Dr Kundu explained.

Parents should consult physicians if a child between 18 and 36 months does not engage with other children, does not behave the way other children do, does not verbally communicate, and shows obsessive and repetitive behaviour, he said.

Dr Kundu, who is also director of the health ministry's autism monitoring cell, said, "Earlier it was thought that people with autism do not have intelligence. But that's not right. People with autism have good intelligence but have behavioural issues."

"Although autism can't be completely cured due to genetic issues, mild autism can be treated with early intervention. They perform any task except those that require intelligence. That is why more importance should be given to early detection," Dr Kundu said.

Like the rest of the world, World Autism Awareness Day will be observed in Bangladesh on Sunday. This year's theme is "Transforming the narrative: Contributions at home, at work, in the arts and in policymaking", calling for bringing up awareness about the issue, thus accepting and supporting autistic people in society and in the workplace.