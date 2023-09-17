Experts discuss ways to stop unnecessary C-sections in Bangladesh

Health

TBS Report
17 September, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2023, 09:34 pm

Related News

Experts discuss ways to stop unnecessary C-sections in Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 September, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2023, 09:34 pm
Experts discuss ways to stop unnecessary C-sections in Bangladesh

Health experts at a programme emphasised the importance of conveying the guidelines formulated by the relevant authorities regarding caesarean section to all the individuals and organisations involved in the health sector in view of the High Court's directives.

Bangladesh Health Watch, a multistakeholder civil society organisation, organised a round table discussion titled "High Court Directive on Stopping Unnecessary Caesarean Section and its Implementation" at Cirdap Auditorium in the capital on Sunday.

Prof Farhana Dewan, president of the Obstetrical and Gynaecological Society of Bangladesh (OGSB), and Barrister Rashna Imam, an advocate of the Supreme Court and member of the Advisory Group of Bangladesh Health Watch, presented keynotes in the discussion.

Dr Shehlina Ahmed, a working group member of Bangladesh Health Watch, moderated the session.

Farhana Dewan sheds light on the role of service providers in this sector in stopping unnecessary caesarean sections while Rashna Imam highlighted the legal aspects of this issue in their presentation.

Rashna Imam said, "C-sections happen more in the private sector. Even among those who are educated and employed, the prevalence of C-sections is high." 

The presentation also revealed that the rate of C-sections in Bangladesh is highest in the Khulna region.

Highlighting why a caesarean section is unnecessary, she said, "Caesarean section is done to save mother's life. However, the maternal mortality rate is not decreasing even though the rate of caesarean section is so high."

In his presentation, Barrister Imam talked about Article 31 of the Constitution which states the "Right to Life." Although health is not directly recognised as a fundamental right in the constitution, it has been identified as a fundamental right in various ways.

"If Bangladesh wants to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC), maternal health should be given more importance as we cannot achieve our UHC goal without it. No woman should be a victim of any kind of discrimination in getting any kind of health services," he added. 

Barrister Imam urged the government to ensure proper implementation of the law and bring the private sector under all kinds of surveillance.

Speakers at the meeting said that laws should be made to prevent caesarean sections in private clinics which do not have labour rooms.

C-Section / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Time for BCB to introduce gender-sensitivity training: Rights activists on Sakib controversy

1h | Panorama
Dolce Interior

Cafe Dolce: Just another overpriced restaurant?

8h | Food
Photo: Collected

Mouchak’s Kolija Singara: The original sin

8h | Food
The transformation has had a positive impact on the economy of the area, with increased sales in the Khilgaon (Taltola) City Corporation Super Market. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

How a food street transformed the face of Khilgaon-Taltola

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bhairab's bustling night fish market

Bhairab's bustling night fish market

49m | TBS Stories
Mohammed Siraj gifted the Groundsmen his Prize money

Mohammed Siraj gifted the Groundsmen his Prize money

3h | TBS SPORTS
4 Ways to Be Happy and Long-Lived

4 Ways to Be Happy and Long-Lived

6h | TBS Stories
What has changed in Iran a year after Mahsa Amini's death?

What has changed in Iran a year after Mahsa Amini's death?

1d | TBS World