Experts discuss ways to stop unnecessary C-sections in Bangladesh

Health experts at a programme emphasised the importance of conveying the guidelines formulated by the relevant authorities regarding caesarean section to all the individuals and organisations involved in the health sector in view of the High Court's directives.

Bangladesh Health Watch, a multistakeholder civil society organisation, organised a round table discussion titled "High Court Directive on Stopping Unnecessary Caesarean Section and its Implementation" at Cirdap Auditorium in the capital on Sunday.

Prof Farhana Dewan, president of the Obstetrical and Gynaecological Society of Bangladesh (OGSB), and Barrister Rashna Imam, an advocate of the Supreme Court and member of the Advisory Group of Bangladesh Health Watch, presented keynotes in the discussion.

Dr Shehlina Ahmed, a working group member of Bangladesh Health Watch, moderated the session.

Farhana Dewan sheds light on the role of service providers in this sector in stopping unnecessary caesarean sections while Rashna Imam highlighted the legal aspects of this issue in their presentation.

Rashna Imam said, "C-sections happen more in the private sector. Even among those who are educated and employed, the prevalence of C-sections is high."

The presentation also revealed that the rate of C-sections in Bangladesh is highest in the Khulna region.

Highlighting why a caesarean section is unnecessary, she said, "Caesarean section is done to save mother's life. However, the maternal mortality rate is not decreasing even though the rate of caesarean section is so high."

In his presentation, Barrister Imam talked about Article 31 of the Constitution which states the "Right to Life." Although health is not directly recognised as a fundamental right in the constitution, it has been identified as a fundamental right in various ways.

"If Bangladesh wants to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC), maternal health should be given more importance as we cannot achieve our UHC goal without it. No woman should be a victim of any kind of discrimination in getting any kind of health services," he added.

Barrister Imam urged the government to ensure proper implementation of the law and bring the private sector under all kinds of surveillance.

Speakers at the meeting said that laws should be made to prevent caesarean sections in private clinics which do not have labour rooms.