Experts call for patent law amendment to ensure smooth LDC transition in pharma sector 

The Bangladesh Patent Law 2022 should be amended in line with the changing scenario for the local pharmaceutical industry after the country's LDC graduation, experts said at a seminar.

Simultaneously, they called for close collaboration between the concerned government agencies and the private sector in the amendment process at a seminar in the capital Wednesday (10 August) titled "Preparedness of Pharmaceutical Sector for LDC Graduation" jointly organised by Support to Sustainable Graduation Project (SSGP) of Economic Relations Division (ERD) and Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD).

Salman F Rahman, adviser to the Prime Minister, in his speech as chief guest, called for engaging lobbyist firms in the World Trade Organization (WTO) for the continuation of TRIPS waiver for Bangladesh after graduation.

He also emphasised the quick operationalisation of API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) parks and called for immediate closure of the obsolete mailbox system, created back in 2008 for submitting patent applications.

ERD Secretary Sharifa Khan called for a stronger partnership between the public and private sectors for preparing the pharmaceutical industry for the post-graduation phase, said a press release.

Secretary of the Ministry of Industries Zakia Sultana assured that the government would work in close collaboration with the private sector in amending the current patent law of the country.

Speaking during the event, Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceutical Industries (BAPI) President Nazmul Hassan MP said that the issues of affordability and public health should be taken into consideration while granting patents under the patent law of the country.

BUILD Chairperson Nihad Kabir voiced for enhancing the country's legal expertise for effective formulation and implementation of the intellectual property rights related provisions.

DCCI President Rizwan Rahman said that the government should set up "Biotech Park" and "Genome Valley" to facilitate biotechnological research.

He also called for giving incentives to the pharmaceutical sector like RMG sector.