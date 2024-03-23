Exercising when you have a heart condition

Whether you have experienced a heart attack, or you were diagnosed with mild heart failure can understandably cause distress. However, it's crucial not to allow fear or worry to hinder you from taking the necessary steps to heal and fortify your heart.

"For a lot of people, a heart attack is a wake-up call. But for others, it's more like a red light," says Dr. Hicham Skali, associate director of the cardiac rehabilitation program at Harvard-affiliated Brigham and Women's Hospital.

Instead of starting or renewing efforts to exercise, they stop or avoid physical activity.

"Some people believe that a heart condition means they should be careful and rest, but that's a major misconception," says Dr. Skali.

Exercise stands as one of the paramount actions you can take to prevent the worsening of all forms of heart disease, let alone averting initial heart issues.

"As long as you're exercising safely, there's far more benefit than risk," says Dr. Skali. Your age, current fitness level, and diagnosis will influence what makes the most sense for you. But everyone can exercise, and even small amounts can make a difference, he adds.

Cardiac rehab

According to an article by Harvard Health, many individuals with heart disease are eligible for cardiac rehabilitation, which typically involves an initial evaluation including an exercise stress test. This test, conducted on a treadmill or stationary bike, helps assess how the heart and body respond to exertion, guiding the rehabilitation team in offering safe and effective physical activity recommendations.

Access to cardiac rehab programs may be challenging for some, but hybrid programs with online sessions may be available.

Alternatively, individuals can request their healthcare provider to prescribe an exercise stress test for reassurance before starting an exercise regimen. If deemed healthy, some may proceed with exercising independently without the need for a stress test.

After a procedure

Following any medical procedure, it's essential to wait for clearance from your doctor before resuming exercise. After an angioplasty, individuals typically return to normal activities within two days, whereas recovery time may be longer after a heart attack.

Open heart surgery usually necessitates a month or more for full recovery, but exercise should not be avoided during this period. Research suggests that starting cardiac rehabilitation as early as two weeks post-surgery can be as effective and safe as waiting six weeks.

While initially taking it easy, gradually increase activity levels, starting with short walks multiple times a day and gradually extending duration. Monitoring how you feel is crucial, and you can increase intensity gradually, incorporating brisk walking or jogging if comfortable.

Rest as needed

Even people who've never exercised and have several serious health problems can still exercise. "I have patients with heart failure and obesity who tell me they can't walk for more than one minute," Dr. Skali says.

His advice: Put a chair at each end of your driveway or whatever short distance you can manage. Walk back and forth between the chairs, sitting down to rest when needed to catch your breath. Try to do four laps in the morning, and then another four laps in the afternoon. "Even just 30 seconds at a time is enough to make progress," he says. And no matter what your fitness level, always stop or slow down if you feel dizzy, weak, or breathless.