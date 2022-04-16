Exercise may protect brain volume by keeping insulin, BMI levels low

Health

Hindustan Times
16 April, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2022, 12:18 pm

Related News

Exercise may protect brain volume by keeping insulin, BMI levels low

Hindustan Times
16 April, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2022, 12:18 pm
Exercise may protect brain volume by keeping insulin, BMI levels low

A new study has found that exercise can help protect brain cells. It has been suggested that the role exercise plays in maintaining insulin and body mass index levels may help protect brain volume and thus help stave off dementia.

The study was published in the journal, 'Neurology'.

"These results may help us to understand how physical activity affects brain health, which may guide us in developing strategies to prevent or delay age-related decline in memory and thinking skills," said study author Geraldine Poisnel, Ph.D., of Inserm Research Center in Caen, France.

"Older adults who are physically active gain cardiovascular benefits, which may result in greater structural brain integrity," she added.

In contrast, researchers found that the relationship between exercise and the metabolism of glucose in the brain was not affected by insulin or body mass index (BMI) levels. Reduced glucose metabolism in the brain can be seen in people with dementia.

The study involved 134 people with an average age of 69 who had no memory problems. The people filled out surveys about their physical activity over the past year. They had brain scans to measure volume and glucose metabolism. Information was gathered on BMI and insulin levels as well as cholesterol, blood pressure, and other factors.

People with the most physical activity had a higher total volume of grey matter in their brains than people with the least amount of physical activity, with an average of about 550,000 cubic millimeters (mm3) compared to about 540,000 mm3. When researchers looked only at areas of the brain affected by Alzheimer's disease, they found the same results.

Those with the most activity also had a higher average rate of glucose metabolism in the brain than those with the least amount of activity.

Higher physical activity was not associated with how much amyloid plaque people had in their brains. Amyloid plaque is a marker for Alzheimer's disease.

Poisnel said more research is needed to understand the mechanisms behind these relationships.

"Maintaining a lower BMI through physical activity could help prevent disturbed insulin metabolism that is often seen in aging, thus promoting brain health," Poisnel said. 

 

World+Biz

exercise / insulin / BMI levels

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

People are exploring ways to invest money. Commodity exchange can fill the void 

3h | Panorama
Little Spiderhunter on Banana flower. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Little Spiderhunter: A good omen nearly lost from our villages

3h | Panorama
Thin, fast, loud: Generic Caferacer

Thin, fast, loud: Generic Caferacer

3h | Wheels
In FY 2018-2019, the total catch of ilish in Bangladesh was 533,000 tons. Pictured is ilish caught in Chandpur. Photo: Mumit M

Ilish: Reflection on memories and displacement

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Weird favorite foods of celebrities

Weird favorite foods of celebrities

1h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Twitter to get edit option?

3h | Videos
Veg price varies in different kitchen markets

Veg price varies in different kitchen markets

3h | Videos
Research shows nose length increases 6.4% in selfies

Research shows nose length increases 6.4% in selfies

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

3
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

4
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

5
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

6
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals