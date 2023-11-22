Exercise can boost your memory and thinking skills

Exercise offers numerous health benefits, preserving muscle strength, maintaining a robust cardiovascular system, managing a healthy body weight, and preventing chronic diseases like diabetes.

Additionally, it enhances memory and cognitive functions, supported by scientific evidence, according to Dr Scott McGinnis, an instructor in neurology at Harvard Medical School.

Exercise triggers physical changes in the body, promoting the production of growth factors. These chemicals influence the development of new blood vessels in the brain and the abundance, survival, and overall well-being of new brain cells.

According to an article by Harvard Medical School, many studies have suggested that the parts of the brain that control thinking and memory are larger in volume in people who exercise than in people who don't. "Even more exciting is the finding that engaging in a program of regular exercise of moderate intensity over six months or a year is associated with an increase in the volume of selected brain regions," says Dr McGinnis.

Exercise can also boost memory and thinking indirectly by improving mood and sleep, and by reducing stress and anxiety. Problems in these areas frequently cause or contribute to cognitive impairment.

Which exercise is the best for the brain?

One can never be sure if exercise is better for brain health than another, as most research has focused on walking. However, Dr. McGinnis suggests that other aerobic exercises that get your heart pumping may have similar benefits.

A study in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society found that tai chi could improve cognitive function in older adults, especially in areas like planning, memory, attention, problem-solving, and verbal reasoning, possibly because it involves learning and memorizing new skills and movement patterns.

How to maximize the brain benefits of exercise

Dr McGinnis recommends establishing exercise as a habit, almost like taking a prescription medication. Aim for a goal of exercising at a moderate intensity — such as brisk walking — for 150 minutes per week. Start with a few minutes a day, and increase the amount by five or 10 minutes every week until you reach your goal.

And since several studies have shown that it takes about six months to start reaping the cognitive benefits of exercise, he reminds you to be patient as you look for the first results — and to continue exercising for life.