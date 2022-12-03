Everyone needs to come forward to improve healthcare sector: Land minister

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Jabed has said that besides the government everyone needs to come forward to advance the healthcare sector of the country.

"Healthcare in Bangladesh has come a long way as the current government played a significant role in the sector, which no government has done ever," said the minister while speaking at the opening of Pahartali Apollo-Imperial Hospital in Chattogram city on Saturday as the chief guest.

He said Chattogram's Imperial Hospital has signed a memorandum of understanding with India's renowned Apollo Hospitals Group for advanced medical services. He hoped that the large population of the country would get better medical services.

For the past 40 years, Indian Apollo Hospitals Group has been providing quality healthcare in 74 hospitals worldwide. As per the agreement, the operations and management of Imperial Hospital will be carried out under the supervision of Apollo Hospitals. Besides, manpower training, technology transfer, telemedicine and teleradiology services will be provided.

In his welcome speech, the chairman of the institution, Prof Dr Rabiul Hossain said, "I hope to be able to provide better treatment to the large population of the country through a partnership with Apollo Hospital which has 40 years of experience. Through this agreement, it will be possible to receive diagnosis, treatment and follow-up through telemedicine services similar to the developed world. This will save the trouble, money and time of going outside the country [for treatment]."

Group Oncology International President Dinesh Madhban said, "This partnership with Imperial Hospital is a commitment to ensure the highest quality of healthcare in the country with experience of clinical excellence and medical expertise. We are proud of that. For the past 40 years, Apollo Hospital in Bangladesh has been providing medical services to thousands of patients. Apollo Hospital is a beacon of hope for Bangladeshis."

Deputy Education Minister Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Naufal, who was the special guest on the occasion, said that the contract with Apollo Imperial has created a new chapter in the expected quality of healthcare.

Imperial Hospital Managing Director Amjadul Ferdous Chowdhury, board member and Daily Azadi Editor MA Malek, Apollo Partner Hospital Chief Executive Officer Devison PK, Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industries President Mahbubul Alam, journalist and columnist Abul Momen, Faisal Ahmed and board members were present on the occasion.