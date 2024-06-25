Every citizen to get unique health ID: Minister

Work is underway to create a shared health record for the purpose of creating health profiles and provide a unique health ID to every citizen of the country, Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen told the parliament today (25 June).

"The work of providing unique Health IDs has started in certain hospitals on an experimental basis. The programme will soon be expanded based on the results of the pilot programme," he said in reply to a tabled question of MP Mahmud Hasan Ripon in the parliament's question and answer session.

About 14.03 lakh IDs have been issued so far under the pilot programme, he added.