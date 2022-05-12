Evercare treats thalassemia using Haplo-transplant process for 1st time in Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 May, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 12 May, 2022, 10:10 am

Evercare Hospital Dhaka has treated the aforementioned child's disorder through a haploidentical bone marrow transplant (BMT), on the occasion of which hospital authorities recently held a press conference, said a press release today.

For the first time in Bangladesh, Evercare Hospital Dhaka has successfully completed the treatment of thalassemia in a child of less than 2 years (21 months) of age using Haplo-transplant process.

Thalassemia is a genetic blood disorder that causes a deficiency of hemoglobin, which carries oxygen to red blood cells.

Evercare Hospital Dhaka has treated the aforementioned child's disorder through a haploidentical bone marrow transplant (BMT), on the occasion of which hospital authorities recently held a press conference, said a press release today.

Present at the press conference were Dr. Abu Jafar Mohammed Saleh, Coordinator and Senior Consultant, Hematology and Stem Cell Transplant; Dr. Ratnadeep Chaskar, MD and CEO of Evercare Hospital Bangladesh; Dr. Arif Mahmud, Deputy Director of Medical Services; and relatives of the patient.

Speaking about the disease and the medical process required to treat it, Dr. Abu Jafar Mohammed Saleh said, "Thalassemia is a genetic disease caused by various genetic deletions and mutations, which causes a deficiency of hemoglobin. In Bangladesh, about 8 million people have thalassemia; however, because most of them are asymptomatic carriers of the disease, they remain unaware of it. For this reason, the disease is sometimes called a silent killer. Among those who have thalassemia, there are 50 to 70 thousand patients for whom treatment is required."

"Thalassemia transplant should be carried out at early of age, preferably between 2-5 years. On 5 May 2022, we successfully completed the first Haplo-transplant of a 21-month-old child. With this, Evercare Hospital Dhaka has opened a new curative hope for thalassemia patients in Bangladesh."

The alternative option is Haplo-transplant that require only 50% or 5/10 match.

In a Haplo- transplant, anyone in the family can be a donor, like father, mother, brother, or sister.

The Evercare Group believes access to healthcare is a fundamental right and invests in emerging markets to bring private, quality driven healthcare to meet the needs of local people.

Evercare has responded to a global challenge to ensure well-being at all ages is provided to those living in emerging markets as a pillar to support sustainable economic development. With this the Group is leading the way in transforming the traditional healthcare model through its integrated cross-continents platform, its impact driven model and quality driven hospitals.

The Evercare Group operates as an integrated healthcare delivery platform in emerging markets across Africa and South Asia, including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Kenya and Nigeria.

 The Group's portfolio includes 30 hospitals with 3445 beds, 16 clinics, 82 diagnostics centres and two brownfield assets spread over 6 countries. Evercare is proud to be the most diverse healthcare group in the countries it operates in with 11,000 caregivers working together to develop a systemic healthcare change in emerging markets.

