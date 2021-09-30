Evercare Hospital hosts World Heart Day webinar

Evercare Hospital Dhaka, the country's first JCI accredited hospital, recently organized a webinar on the topic "Advances in Cardiology, Cardiac Surgery, Heart Failure & EP Studies and Paediatric Cardiology" on the occasion of World Heart Day. This webinar is Evercare Hospital's latest endeavor in its ongoing efforts to raise awareness about heart health and cardiovascular disease, states a press release.

Cardiovascular disease is the primary cause of death globally, claiming 18.6 million lives every year.

Farida Yasmin, President of Jatiya Press Club, attended as the chief guest of the webinar.

Farida Yasmin said, "I would like to thank Evercare Hospital for organizing such a webinar. Specialist doctors have provided numerous important pieces of information about the heart which will be beneficial for all. However, besides proper treatment, one needs to be strong mentally as well to cure any disease. I believe strong morale can help cure many complex diseases."

From Evercare Hospital Dhaka, the speakers present were Dr. Shams Munwar, Senior Consultant of Clinical & Interventional Cardiology, Prof. (Dr.) Md. Shahabuddin Talukder, Senior Consultant of Clinical & Interventional Cardiology, Prof. Dr. A. Q. M. Reza, Senior Consultant & Coordinator of Clinical & Interventional Cardiology, Prof. Dr. Tamzeed Ahmed, Senior Consultant of Clinical & Interventional Cardiology, Dr. Kazi Atiqur Rahman, Senior Consultant of Cardiology, Prof. Dr. Md. Atahar Ali, Senior Consultant of Cardiac Electrophysiology, Heart Failure & Interventional Cardiology, Prof. Dr. A.H.M. Waliul Islam, Associate Consultant of Clinical & Interventional Cardiology, Dr. Md. Zulfiqur Haider, Senior Consultant of Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery, Dr. Sohail Ahmed, Coordinator & Senior Consultant of Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery, and Dr. Tahera Nazrin, Consultant & Coordinator of Clinical & Interventional Paediatric Cardiology.

From Evercare Hospital Chittagong, Prof. Dr. Shaikh Md. Hasan Mamun, Senior Consultant of Clinical and Interventional Cardiology and Coordinator of the Department of Cardiology, Dr. Zahiruddin Mahmud Illius, Senior Consultant of Clinical and Interventional Cardiology, Dr. Asish Dey, Senior Consultant of Clinical and Interventional Cardiology, Dr. Asif Ahmed Bin Moin, Senior Consultant of Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery, Dr. Mohammad Fazle Maruf, Senior Consultant of Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery attended the webinar as speakers. Dr. Arif Mahmud, Deputy Director, Medical Services of the hospital moderated the webinar.