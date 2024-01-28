Evercare Hospital Chattogram offers hope and healing to underprivileged children with congenital heart defects

Health

Press Release
28 January, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2024, 02:59 pm

Evercare Hospital Chattogram offers hope and healing to underprivileged children with congenital heart defects

Press Release
28 January, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2024, 02:59 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Evercare Hospital Chattogram is proud to announce the successful intervention of the Paediatric Cardiology Department, bringing hope and healing to underprivileged children with congenital heart defects. 

Ahnaf (1-year-old), Fatema (2 years old), Bibi Ayesha (4 years old), Mashrekhain (5 years old), and are now leading happy and healthy lives, thanks to the dedicated efforts of the medical team, reads a press release. 

Under a low-cost package that includes the provision of a free device, Dr Tahera Nazrin, a renowned Paediatric Cardiologist and founder of Evercare Hospitals' Paediatric Cardiology Department, performed life-changing procedures to close the congenital holes (Patent ductus arteriosus) in their hearts. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

These interventions have allowed the children to experience normal childhoods and overcome the challenges posed by their conditions.

Before the intervention, Ahanf struggled to breathe and play like other kids. Now, he enjoys the fresh air, his laughter echoing in the breeze. Fatema, once tired and unable to gain weight, now leads a normal daily life and plays energetically with other children. Mashrekhain's bright smile reflects her healthy and strong heart, and Bibi Ayesha, who faced continuous health issues, has found relief after the device implantation.

Dr. Ratnadeep Chaskar, MD and CEO of Evercare Hospitals, Bangladesh, expressed the transformative impact of advanced medical interventions, stating, "These sophisticated high-tech devices are not just metal; these are hope! After treatment, these children burst with joy, touch us with warmth, and we want to bring that same joy to even more."

Dr. Tahera Nazrin, the heart hero behind these life-changing procedures, uses a tiny "device" to fix children's broken hearts, bringing smiles to their faces. She is devoted to providing them with a bright and healthy future. Dr. Tahera emphasized, "Seeing these four little stars shine again fills us with joy. We are committed to continuing our relentless journey to serve them. It is unbearable pain for us to see a child whose heart whispers a silent cry for help, and their parents are unable to bring them to the physicians due to a lack of money. To bear the expenses of these costly devices is beyond the imagination of underprivileged parents who live from hand to mouth. Please tell them about Evercare! Together, let's make every child's heart dance with joy!"

Evercare Hospital's remarkable work is changing lives in Bangladesh, building a brighter future for everyone, regardless of their socioeconomic background. This ongoing achievement marks a significant milestone in Bangladesh's healthcare landscape. By making advanced cardiac interventions accessible, the Paediatric Cardiology Department at Evercare paves the way for a healthier future for all children with heart diseases.

 

Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: Collected

Gear up for safety: Top 5 certified motorcycle helmets

3h | Wheels
Under the School Level Improvement Plan (SLIP), primary schools are now renovating their interior with colourful classes and balconies. Photo: Courtesy

Meet Halim: The artist who travels and paints primary schools across Bangladesh

6h | Panorama
The moral weight of this judgement will have a huge effect on the psychology of those countries who have been supporting Israel unconditionally thus far. Photo: Bloomberg

Why the ICJ ruling, despite falling short on ceasefire, is damaging for Israel

6h | Panorama
Bangladesh needs to prioritise nurturing skilled designers in the apparel industry. Photo: TBS

Pay attention to the dearth of fashion designers in apparel industry

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Every house in Syedpur is a factory

Every house in Syedpur is a factory

3h | Videos
Why Chattogram franchise retaining the team despite not seeing a profit

Why Chattogram franchise retaining the team despite not seeing a profit

17h | Videos
‘Sightful’ bought 100 inches AR laptop ‘Spacetop’

‘Sightful’ bought 100 inches AR laptop ‘Spacetop’

4h | Videos
The capital market could not take the shock of withdrawal of floor price in the end

The capital market could not take the shock of withdrawal of floor price in the end

19h | Videos