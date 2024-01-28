Evercare Hospital Chattogram offers hope and healing to underprivileged children with congenital heart defects

Evercare Hospital Chattogram is proud to announce the successful intervention of the Paediatric Cardiology Department, bringing hope and healing to underprivileged children with congenital heart defects.

Ahnaf (1-year-old), Fatema (2 years old), Bibi Ayesha (4 years old), Mashrekhain (5 years old), and are now leading happy and healthy lives, thanks to the dedicated efforts of the medical team, reads a press release.

Under a low-cost package that includes the provision of a free device, Dr Tahera Nazrin, a renowned Paediatric Cardiologist and founder of Evercare Hospitals' Paediatric Cardiology Department, performed life-changing procedures to close the congenital holes (Patent ductus arteriosus) in their hearts.

These interventions have allowed the children to experience normal childhoods and overcome the challenges posed by their conditions.

Before the intervention, Ahanf struggled to breathe and play like other kids. Now, he enjoys the fresh air, his laughter echoing in the breeze. Fatema, once tired and unable to gain weight, now leads a normal daily life and plays energetically with other children. Mashrekhain's bright smile reflects her healthy and strong heart, and Bibi Ayesha, who faced continuous health issues, has found relief after the device implantation.

Dr. Ratnadeep Chaskar, MD and CEO of Evercare Hospitals, Bangladesh, expressed the transformative impact of advanced medical interventions, stating, "These sophisticated high-tech devices are not just metal; these are hope! After treatment, these children burst with joy, touch us with warmth, and we want to bring that same joy to even more."

Dr. Tahera Nazrin, the heart hero behind these life-changing procedures, uses a tiny "device" to fix children's broken hearts, bringing smiles to their faces. She is devoted to providing them with a bright and healthy future. Dr. Tahera emphasized, "Seeing these four little stars shine again fills us with joy. We are committed to continuing our relentless journey to serve them. It is unbearable pain for us to see a child whose heart whispers a silent cry for help, and their parents are unable to bring them to the physicians due to a lack of money. To bear the expenses of these costly devices is beyond the imagination of underprivileged parents who live from hand to mouth. Please tell them about Evercare! Together, let's make every child's heart dance with joy!"

Evercare Hospital's remarkable work is changing lives in Bangladesh, building a brighter future for everyone, regardless of their socioeconomic background. This ongoing achievement marks a significant milestone in Bangladesh's healthcare landscape. By making advanced cardiac interventions accessible, the Paediatric Cardiology Department at Evercare paves the way for a healthier future for all children with heart diseases.