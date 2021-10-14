Evercare Chattogram introduces free transportation services for patients and attendants

Health

TBS Report
14 October, 2021, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 14 October, 2021, 07:35 pm

Related News

Evercare Chattogram introduces free transportation services for patients and attendants

The service will cover an area spanning ​​about 10 km, beginning from the city's GEC Circle and ending at the hospital

TBS Report
14 October, 2021, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 14 October, 2021, 07:35 pm
Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

Evercare Hospital Chattogram (EHC) has begun special transportation services for the convenience of all patients and attendants of the hospital.

The service will cover an area spanning ​​about 10 km, beginning from the city's GEC Circle and ending at the hospital. The transport facility has been kept free of cost for patients and will operate at an interval of every two hours daily from Saturday to Thursday, said a press release. 

The free transportation service was inaugurated at the Evercare Hospital Chattogram on Thursday by Chittagong City Corporation Mayor Md Rezaul Karim Chowdhury.

Also present at the inauguration ceremony were senior officials from Evercare Hospital Chattogram.

At the inauguration, Md Rezaul Karim Chowdhury said, "I am truly grateful to Evercare Hospital Chattogram for introducing this initiative for the benefit of the people of Chittagong. I believe this service will significantly relieve difficulties faced by patients and their attendants in moving to and from Evercare Hospital."

"The transportation issues faced by our patients and their family or friends has been a pressing concern of ours for some time. We at Evercare always aim to provide the best possible service for the welfare of our patients. This is our attempt to address that problem," Evercare Hospital Chattogram General Manager Fazle Akbar said.

"Any patient, along with their attendant, can avail this facility from the GEC Circle to the hospital. With this transport service, I hope we can relieve at least some of the pressure on our patients," he added.

Bangladesh

Evercare Hospital Chattogram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

$100cr foreign investment on cards, Asians push for Bangladesh

$100cr foreign investment on cards, Asians push for Bangladesh

4h | Videos
Elusive Asian golden cat in Bangladesh

Elusive Asian golden cat in Bangladesh

4h | Videos
Remembering Dr Enamul Haque

Remembering Dr Enamul Haque

4h | Videos
Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

2
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

3
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

4
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

5
11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 
Banking

11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 

6
Bangladeshi Mostafiz named among World's most influential people in Denim
RMG

Bangladeshi Mostafiz named among World's most influential people in Denim