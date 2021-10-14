Evercare Chattogram introduces free transportation services for patients and attendants

Evercare Hospital Chattogram (EHC) has begun special transportation services for the convenience of all patients and attendants of the hospital.

The service will cover an area spanning ​​about 10 km, beginning from the city's GEC Circle and ending at the hospital. The transport facility has been kept free of cost for patients and will operate at an interval of every two hours daily from Saturday to Thursday, said a press release.

The free transportation service was inaugurated at the Evercare Hospital Chattogram on Thursday by Chittagong City Corporation Mayor Md Rezaul Karim Chowdhury.

Also present at the inauguration ceremony were senior officials from Evercare Hospital Chattogram.

At the inauguration, Md Rezaul Karim Chowdhury said, "I am truly grateful to Evercare Hospital Chattogram for introducing this initiative for the benefit of the people of Chittagong. I believe this service will significantly relieve difficulties faced by patients and their attendants in moving to and from Evercare Hospital."

"The transportation issues faced by our patients and their family or friends has been a pressing concern of ours for some time. We at Evercare always aim to provide the best possible service for the welfare of our patients. This is our attempt to address that problem," Evercare Hospital Chattogram General Manager Fazle Akbar said.

"Any patient, along with their attendant, can avail this facility from the GEC Circle to the hospital. With this transport service, I hope we can relieve at least some of the pressure on our patients," he added.