Eskayef Pharmaceuticals gets US FDA approval

Health

TBS Report
10 March, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2022, 09:31 pm

Related News

Eskayef Pharmaceuticals gets US FDA approval

TBS Report
10 March, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2022, 09:31 pm
Eskayef Pharmaceuticals gets US FDA approval

Eskayef Pharmaceuticals Limited has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its solid manufacturing facility of Faraaz Ayaaz Hossain Building (FAHB) located at Tongi, Gazipur. 

Eskayef had submitted an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Pregabalin capsules in eight different strengths including 25 mg, 50 mg, 75 mg, 100 mg, 150 mg, 200 mg, 225 mg and 300 mg. 

This approval will allow Eskayef to export solid pharmaceutical products including Pregabalin from this state-of-the-art facility to the US market.  

Pregabalin is an anti-epileptic drug, which is also used to control neuropathic pain. Eskayef will launch this product in the USA in a short period of time.

Simeen Rahman, Group CEO of Transcom Limited and Managing Director & CEO of Eskayef Pharmaceuticals Limited stated, "It is a moment of great pride and a significant move towards our long-term strategy of stepping into the US market. In this journey, we have our aspiration to focus on technology driven molecules and complex products in the pipeline to address unmet patient needs, where I believe the talented individuals at Eskayef will differentiate us with others."

Bangladesh / Top News

Eskayef Pharmaceuticals Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Switching jobs? Ask yourself these questions first

6h | Pursuit
Human capital might be your most reliable source of retirement income. Photo: Justin Sullivan

Retiring is not necessarily the same as not working

10h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How to effectively find jobs through social media

10h | Pursuit
Photo: Bloomberg

Iron curtain comes down on energy

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Skib Khan to release new album

Skib Khan to release new album

1h | Videos
Tesla owner charged $608,000 for charging

Tesla owner charged $608,000 for charging

1h | Videos
Fraud gang steals money from bKash customers

Fraud gang steals money from bKash customers

1h | Videos
US rejects Poland's Mig 29 offer to Ukraine

US rejects Poland's Mig 29 offer to Ukraine

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

4
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

5
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

6
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh