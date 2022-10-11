ERTU to help reduce risk of kidney, heart failure in diabetic patients

Health

TBS Report
11 October, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2022, 09:25 pm

Related News

ERTU to help reduce risk of kidney, heart failure in diabetic patients

The diabetic drug was launched with a programme at a city hotel on Tuesday

TBS Report
11 October, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2022, 09:25 pm
ERTU to help reduce risk of kidney, heart failure in diabetic patients

The prevalence of diabetes is increasing in Bangladesh in both urban and rural areas and diabetic patients are at high risk of heart failure and kidney disease.

While managing diabetes, healthcare professionals remain highly concerned about how to reduce HbA1c (average blood glucose) efficiently without triggering any other comorbidities such as cardiovascular disease, heart failure, and chronic kidney disease.

To address this problem, Synovia Pharma (Previously Sanofi Bangladesh) has its latest SGLT2 inhibitor ERTU (Ertugliflozin) to achieve more efficient glycaemic control in Type 2 diabetic patients.

The diabetic drug was launched with a programme at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon hotel in the capital city on Tuesday.

Synovia Pharma's 5mg drug Etru is now available in the market for Tk22 per strip and Etru 15mg for Tk45. 

Dr AK Azad Khan, national professor and president of the Diabetes Association of Bangladesh, graced the launching event of ERTU as chief guest. Professor S M Ashrafuzzaman, president of Bangladesh Endocrine Society, was the special guest.

Professor A K Azad Khan said, "Once someone is diagnosed with diabetes, it remains for life. However, this disease cannot harm much and one can live a healthy and normal life avoiding all kinds of physical complications if he/she keeps it under control. There have been many scientific advancements in the treatment of diabetes in recent times.

"In this regard, SGLT2 inhibitor groups of drugs are worth mentioning. With this drug, patients with diabetes can live a better life," he added. 

In the scientific session of the programme, Professor Indrajit Prasad, head of Endocrinology of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, presented an article  on "Diabetes Management Focusing on CVD (Cardiovascular diseases) Outcome" and Shamim Ahmed, Professor of National Institute of Kidney Diseases and  Urology, presented an article on "Diabetes Management Focusing on Renal Protection".

Prof Indrajit Prasad said, "More than 85% of diabetic patients live with uncontrolled diabetes and most of them are suffering from heart disease. If you have diabetes, you need to focus on heart and kidney protection, along with lifestyle changes and blood sugar control. If you have diabetes, the risk of heart failure is very high. This medicine will help reduce that risk."

"Research showed the rate of hospitalisation for heart failure was lower among study participants treated with ertugliflozin,'' said Dr Faruque Pathan, Professor of Endocrinology of BIRDEM General Hospital, who chaired the programme. 

In 2021, the International Diabetes Federation estimated 13.1 million people were living with diabetes in Bangladesh and projected this would almost double by 2025.

Bangladesh / Top News

Diabetes / Diabetes Control Drug / kidney failure

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

At what point are we willing to give machines a non-zero degree of sentience? Photo: Bloomberg

Google’s AI videos point to a machine-generated future

8h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The ways to reinvent climate change adaptation in Bangladesh and beyond

10h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

‘Central Bank leaders do not exercise their power’

11h | Panorama
The back part of this picturesque farmhouse features open porches facing farmlands and a pond that was cleverly merged into a part of the house. Photo: Asif Salman

Shikor: Interpreting tradition in modern architectural language

11h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Highest-paid footballers of 2022

Highest-paid footballers of 2022

1h | Videos
Why Bollywood is repeatedly losing to Tamil cinema

Why Bollywood is repeatedly losing to Tamil cinema

3h | Videos
500 towers needed in Dhaka to talk freely on mobile phones

500 towers needed in Dhaka to talk freely on mobile phones

6h | Videos
Local technology used in demu train repair to save time and money

Local technology used in demu train repair to save time and money

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Freight rates drop 50% as global trade slows

5
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back

6
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro