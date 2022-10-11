ERTU to help reduce risk of kidney, heart failure in diabetic patients

The prevalence of diabetes is increasing in Bangladesh in both urban and rural areas and diabetic patients are at high risk of heart failure and kidney disease.

While managing diabetes, healthcare professionals remain highly concerned about how to reduce HbA1c (average blood glucose) efficiently without triggering any other comorbidities such as cardiovascular disease, heart failure, and chronic kidney disease.

To address this problem, Synovia Pharma (Previously Sanofi Bangladesh) has its latest SGLT2 inhibitor ERTU (Ertugliflozin) to achieve more efficient glycaemic control in Type 2 diabetic patients.

The diabetic drug was launched with a programme at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon hotel in the capital city on Tuesday.

Synovia Pharma's 5mg drug Etru is now available in the market for Tk22 per strip and Etru 15mg for Tk45.

Dr AK Azad Khan, national professor and president of the Diabetes Association of Bangladesh, graced the launching event of ERTU as chief guest. Professor S M Ashrafuzzaman, president of Bangladesh Endocrine Society, was the special guest.

Professor A K Azad Khan said, "Once someone is diagnosed with diabetes, it remains for life. However, this disease cannot harm much and one can live a healthy and normal life avoiding all kinds of physical complications if he/she keeps it under control. There have been many scientific advancements in the treatment of diabetes in recent times.

"In this regard, SGLT2 inhibitor groups of drugs are worth mentioning. With this drug, patients with diabetes can live a better life," he added.

In the scientific session of the programme, Professor Indrajit Prasad, head of Endocrinology of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, presented an article on "Diabetes Management Focusing on CVD (Cardiovascular diseases) Outcome" and Shamim Ahmed, Professor of National Institute of Kidney Diseases and Urology, presented an article on "Diabetes Management Focusing on Renal Protection".

Prof Indrajit Prasad said, "More than 85% of diabetic patients live with uncontrolled diabetes and most of them are suffering from heart disease. If you have diabetes, you need to focus on heart and kidney protection, along with lifestyle changes and blood sugar control. If you have diabetes, the risk of heart failure is very high. This medicine will help reduce that risk."

"Research showed the rate of hospitalisation for heart failure was lower among study participants treated with ertugliflozin,'' said Dr Faruque Pathan, Professor of Endocrinology of BIRDEM General Hospital, who chaired the programme.

In 2021, the International Diabetes Federation estimated 13.1 million people were living with diabetes in Bangladesh and projected this would almost double by 2025.