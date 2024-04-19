Epic Healthcare launches third branch at CMCH East Gate

Epic Health Care Limited launched its third branch at the Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) East Gate in the city's Panchlaish area today.

The health care facility was inaugurated by Chattogram City Corporation Mayor M Rezaul Karim Chowdhury and Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry President Mahbubul Alam.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Mayor Rezaul Karim said, "We have to ensure an environment where the country's doctors can heal the patients by providing quality services. We also need to increase research opportunities."

He also commended Epic Healthcare for its dedication to modern diagnostic facilities, essential for accurate diagnosis and treatment.

FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam expressed his admiration for Epic Healthcare's diagnostic accuracy. He said, "I was really surprised to see similarities of Epic's reports to that of Bangkok healthcare facilities. Since then I have been doing my health check-ups from here. I want them to lead the private healthcare sector in Chittagong."

Chawkbazar Ward Councilor Noor Mostafa Tinu, Women Ward Councilor Rumki Sen Gupta, Epic Healthcare Chairman Engineer SM Lokman Kabir, managing director Engineer SM Abu Sufian, executive director of sales and marketing department TM Hannan, business development director Jasim Uddin, director (HR & admin) Tahmina Maryam, director (supply chain management) Tanzina Kabir, consultant (operational development) Dr Saifuddin Md Khaled were also present in the opening ceremony among others.

Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, the new branch of Epic Healthcare boasts an array of diagnostic services including ECG, Echocardiography, ETT, Holter, ABPM, CT Scan, Video EEG, Fluoroscopy, Mammography, Ultrasonography, Digital X-ray, BMD, Endoscopy, Colonoscopy, Spirometry, and uroflowmetry. Additionally, the centre features a CBCT machine for orthodontic treatment, implant planning, and diagnosis of dental and jaw conditions.

Epic Healthcare is the only diagnostic centre in Chattogram which is ISO certified and recognised by the World Health Organization (WHO). It has been providing diagnostic services in Chattogram since 2015.