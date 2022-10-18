Epic Health Care launches cancer diagnosis facilities

Biopsy or any other tissue tests to detect cancer in human body can be done in a private healthcare centre in Chattogram to ensure international standard healthcare services in the port city.

Any type of complicated diagnosis, including cancer detection, can be done at the ISO-accredited Epic Health Care.

A meet the press was organised on Tuesday at the Epic Health Care Centre at Panchlaish in the city marking its 7th anniversary.

Epic Health Care Executive Director (Sales and Marketing) TM Hannan said that cancer patients and other patients suffering from incurable diseases from Chattogram had to go to Dhaka or abroad or send samples for diagnosis. Epic Health Care Centre now has the capacity to do those diagnosis cent percent here.

Epic has also added a full-time lab consultant to deliver diagnosis reports fast, he added.