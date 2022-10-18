Epic Health Care launches cancer diagnosis facilities

Health

TBS Report
18 October, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2022, 08:05 pm

Related News

Epic Health Care launches cancer diagnosis facilities

TBS Report
18 October, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2022, 08:05 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Biopsy or any other tissue tests to detect cancer in human body can be done in a private healthcare centre in Chattogram to ensure international standard healthcare services in the port city. 

Any type of complicated diagnosis, including cancer detection, can be done at the ISO-accredited Epic Health Care.

A meet the press was organised on Tuesday at the Epic Health Care Centre at Panchlaish in the city marking its 7th anniversary. 

Epic Health Care Executive Director (Sales and Marketing) TM Hannan said that cancer patients and other patients suffering from incurable diseases from Chattogram had to go to Dhaka or abroad or send samples for diagnosis. Epic Health Care Centre now has the capacity to do those diagnosis cent percent here.   

Epic has also added a full-time lab consultant to deliver diagnosis reports fast, he added.

cancer / Diagnosis / Healthcare

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesh had to let fuel prices rise by as much as 51.7% in August as it neither had the fiscal space to afford tariff reduction nor could it subsidise Petrobangla. PHOTO: Rajib Dhar/TBS

How India is handling the recession better than Bangladesh

9h | Panorama
Playpen&#039;s 10-storey building, with protruding structures giving it a three-dimensional look, is the result of a very purposeful vision. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Playpen: A school building designed for holistic learning

9h | Habitat
Hope Dies Last: A tête-à-tête with Alan Weisman

Hope Dies Last: A tête-à-tête with Alan Weisman

11h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Digital Collaboration: The future of financial intermediaries

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How banks' liquidity is decreasing due to inflation

How banks' liquidity is decreasing due to inflation

10h | Videos
Akij aims for global market of faucets upon meeting local needs

Akij aims for global market of faucets upon meeting local needs

22h | Videos
China's Xi waiting for precedent-breaking 3rd term

China's Xi waiting for precedent-breaking 3rd term

1d | Videos
Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

4
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

5
Mohammad Shamsudduha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

The miracle in the Delta: Bangladeshi scientist who discovered Bengal Water Machine

6
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products