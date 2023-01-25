Epic Health Care introduces Spiro-Feno-FOT combo test in Ctg

Epic Health Care has introduced Spirometry (Spiro), Fractional exhaled nitric oxide concentration (Feno), and Forced Oscillation Technique (FOT) combo test for the first time in Chattogram to diagnose various lung diseases.

The test uses antimicrobial filters to diagnose lung diseases, including asthma and Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), the hospital authorities said at a press conference on Wednesday on the occasion of the launching of the test.

Prior to that, the combo test had to be done in Dhaka or outside the country.

The test will be available here for Tk1,900-Tk3,000. There will be 25% discount on all types of tests including the Spiro-Feno-FOT test.

Conventional Spirometry is not comfortable for children, elderly and critically ill patients. FOT can easily diagnose lung disease in these cases.

Epic Health Care's Executive Director (Sales & Marketing) TM Hannan said, "This test is a breakthrough step for asthma, COPD and lung patients in Chattogram. Epic Health Care, the lone accredited lab in Chattogram, has acquired the accreditation certificate ISO 15189 for the second time."

