Ensure supply of heart stents at government fixed prices: Human Rights Commission

Health

TBS Report
18 December, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2023, 07:57 pm

Related News

Ensure supply of heart stents at government fixed prices: Human Rights Commission

Selling heart stents at high prices is violation of human rights, it said

TBS Report
18 December, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2023, 07:57 pm
Ensure supply of heart stents at government fixed prices: Human Rights Commission

The National Human Rights Commission of Bangladesh has called upon authorities concerned to take effective measures to ensure the supply of heart stents at the government fixed prices in order to ensure the right to medical treatment. 

In a statement on Monday (18 December), the commission also urged the authorities to bring to book those importers who engage in unethical trade in syndicates as well as doctors who harass patients by performing unnecessary surgeries for money.

"The drug administration has fixed the price for heart stents but the importers are now threatening not to supply it, which is a violation of human rights," reads the statement. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Increased price of heart stents can create a situation where the right to life is undermined," it also said. 

Mentioning that there is a need for a fair balance between public interest, government decisions and business ethics, the commission said, "Everyone should be vocal so that no syndicate can take a position against public interest. Awareness is essential to prevent any crisis that may harm patients."

Earlier on 12 December, the Directorate of Drug Administration fixed the maximum retail price of stents for 27 importing companies in the country. Among them, three are American and the rest are importers from European and some other countries.

On 16 December, when the new rates took effect, European stent importers wrote to hospitals not to use their stents until a revision of the prices.

As a result, hospitals have since been using only the stents from  American importers, prices of which are relatively high.

Bangladesh / Top News

heart / stent / Human Rights Commission / National Human Right Commission

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

2019 Honda CR-V Turbo: Unleashing the power of practicality

2019 Honda CR-V Turbo: Unleashing the power of practicality

7h | Wheels
Ranging from chokers to sitahars, studs to jhumkas, the new collection of Jarwa House exudes a blend of royalty and elegance. Photo: Courtesy

Jarwa House's grand wedding affair: Celebration of legacy and luxury

11h | Mode
So far, around 60 to 70 people from all over Bangladesh have donated hair. Among them are students, employees and entrepreneurs. Photos: Courtesy

Want to donate hair to cancer patients?

14h | Panorama
It’s difficult to measure how much impact boycotts have had on companies so far but at least one Zara store was forced to close temporarily. Photo: Collected

Brands are also mired in the Gaza conflict

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The fateful night that brought the dream to reality for Argentina

The fateful night that brought the dream to reality for Argentina

1h | TBS SPORTS
Discarded syringes also bring money

Discarded syringes also bring money

2h | TBS Stories
There will be no big shock in withdrawing the floor price

There will be no big shock in withdrawing the floor price

4h | TBS Stories
Boycotts and protests – how are people around the world defying Israel?

Boycotts and protests – how are people around the world defying Israel?

3h | TBS World