Ensure supply of heart stents at government fixed prices: Human Rights Commission

The National Human Rights Commission of Bangladesh has called upon authorities concerned to take effective measures to ensure the supply of heart stents at the government fixed prices in order to ensure the right to medical treatment.

In a statement on Monday (18 December), the commission also urged the authorities to bring to book those importers who engage in unethical trade in syndicates as well as doctors who harass patients by performing unnecessary surgeries for money.

"The drug administration has fixed the price for heart stents but the importers are now threatening not to supply it, which is a violation of human rights," reads the statement.

"Increased price of heart stents can create a situation where the right to life is undermined," it also said.

Mentioning that there is a need for a fair balance between public interest, government decisions and business ethics, the commission said, "Everyone should be vocal so that no syndicate can take a position against public interest. Awareness is essential to prevent any crisis that may harm patients."

Earlier on 12 December, the Directorate of Drug Administration fixed the maximum retail price of stents for 27 importing companies in the country. Among them, three are American and the rest are importers from European and some other countries.

On 16 December, when the new rates took effect, European stent importers wrote to hospitals not to use their stents until a revision of the prices.

As a result, hospitals have since been using only the stents from American importers, prices of which are relatively high.