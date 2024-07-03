Ensure proper usage of medical equipment in public hospitals: PM

Medical equipment for public hospitals must be procured considering the real needs of the patients, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said today (3 July).

"Appropriate usage of the medical equipment has to be ensured," she said while asking the authorities concerned to be careful in making decision on the purchase of medical equipment.

The prime minister said this while witnessing a presentation on health sector transformation in the establishment of universal health care at her official residence Gono Bhaban.

Prime Minister's Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhawat Moon told reporters that the PM has given necessary directions after observing the presentation.

In her remarks, the prime minister highlighted Bangabandhu's groundbreaking steps to advance the health sector after independence and noted that the father of the nation gave the highest importance to the health services of the common people.

She said the health sector, like every other sector in Bangladesh, has experienced significant development over the past fifteen years.

She asserted that her government has brought health services to the doorsteps of the common people.

The premier called for sustaining the achievements of the current government while moving the sector forward.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Samant Lal Sen, State Minister Rokeya Sultana, President of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Health Ministry Dr AFM Ruhal Haque, Prime Minister's Advisor on Private Industry and Investment Salman Fazlur Rahman, PM's Principal Secretary Md. Tofazzel Hossain Mia, Health Secretary Md. Jahangir Alam and Prime Minister's Press Secretary M Nayeemul Islam Khan were present.