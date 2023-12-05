Energy-boosting coffee alternatives: What to know

When experiencing low energy levels, exploring alternatives such as yerba mate, yaupon tea, matcha, and other beverages that have entered the coffee and tea domain, offering similar energy boosts and health advantages, may be worthwhile.

According to an article by Harvard Health, these alternatives are frequently promoted as wellness drinks and are currently gaining popularity, as reported by the International Food Information Council.

How do some well-known alternatives compare in terms of nutritional content? Do they depend on caffeine to provide an energy boost? Do these alternatives include plant compounds that may be either beneficial or detrimental to health?

The basics on coffee and tea

As per a survey conducted by the National Coffee Association, 70% of American adults incorporate coffee into their beverage choices, with 62% doing so daily.

Various observational studies have associated health benefits with compounds like polyphenols and antioxidants found in coffee beans, including a reduced risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and neurodegenerative disorders like Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease. However, the primary motivation for most coffee drinkers may not necessarily be these health advantages.

Devotees of coffee appreciate the energy boost from caffeine, enhancing clarity and focus, and relish its aromatic qualities and rich, deep flavor. Nonetheless, not everyone is a fan, as caffeine can induce jitteriness in some individuals, and the combination of caffeine and acidity may be bothersome for those with sensitive stomachs.

Tea, considered coffee's counterpart, ranks as the second most popular beverage globally after water and is enjoyed by a third of Americans. Most varieties of tea contain approximately half the caffeine found in coffee (herbal teas often have none) and are characterized by lower acidity. Tea also boasts health-promoting antioxidant compounds, such as flavanols.

Caffeine comparison: 8 ounces of brewed coffee contains about 95 mg caffeine; instant coffee about 60 mg; black tea about 47 mg; and green tea about 28 mg.

What to know about yerba mate

Yerba mate (or mate) is a herbal tea from the Ilex paraguariensis tree in South America that has an earthy and more bitter flavor than other teas. It contains antioxidant polyphenols like chlorogenic acid, plus as much caffeine as coffee or more (80 to 175 mg per cup). Preliminary research suggests it might promote weight loss and lower blood cholesterol, but studies are inconclusive. Users report less fatigue and better focus — likely from its caffeine content — but without jitteriness.

Downside: Certain processing methods of mate, such as drying the leaves with smoke, may introduce polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons — the same carcinogenic substances that are found in grilled meats. Some research links drinking large amounts of mate over time with increased risk of certain cancers, including head and neck, stomach, bladder, and lung. However, unsmoked mate (which is processed by air drying) may be safer.

What to know about yaupon tea

Like mate, yaupon is an herbal tea. Native to the US, it has a mellow grassy flavor similar to green tea. It contains chlorogenic acid and antioxidants that are purported to decrease inflammation and boost energy. This tea has 60 mg caffeine per cup and also provides theobromine, a compound structurally similar to caffeine found in cocoa beans and many teas.

Theobromine increases blood flow and may increase energy and alertness, but this boost is slower to start and lasts longer than caffeine, which provides a quick but short-lived boost.

Downside: The combination of theobromine and caffeine may increase heart rate and interfere with sleep, especially if you drink a large amount of yaupon or sip it too close to bedtime.

What to know about matcha tea

Matcha comes from the same Camellia sinensis plant as green tea. However, unlike green tea, matcha is grown in the shade, which protects it from sunlight and oxidation and contributes to its bright green color and higher polyphenol content. Whole tea leaves and stems of matcha are ground into a fine powder, which is then whisked with hot water or milk. Matcha contains about 40 to 175 mg caffeine per cup and has the same antioxidant polyphenols as green tea, specifically theanine and catechins.

Downside: While green tea has low to moderate amounts of caffeine, matcha can have very high amounts, even more than coffee.

What to know about chicory coffee

Chicory is the root of the Chicorium Intybus plant that is dried, roasted, and ground to produce a beverage. Chicory contains prebiotic fiber called inulin that caramelizes during roasting, giving the drink a dark brown color with a nutty, sweeter, and less bitter flavor than traditional coffee. It tastes similar to regular coffee but does not offer the same energy boost, as it is caffeine-free. Downside: The chicory plant comes from the same family as ragweed, so chicory coffee may cause allergic reactions in people sensitive to ragweed pollen.

Wellness drinks positioned as coffee alternatives may share similar plant compounds with traditional coffee, green tea, or black tea. Opting for these alternatives based on taste preferences is acceptable, but assuming they are inherently healthier may not be warranted, as robust evidence supporting claims of weight loss, heart health, or cancer prevention is lacking.

For the most health benefits, it's advisable to consume these beverages plain or with minimal additions such as a touch of lemon, honey, unsweetened milk, or plant milk. Processing and additional ingredients can counteract the potential health-promoting effects of naturally occurring plant compounds. For instance, research suggests that introducing protein and fat to tea, as in the case of adding milk or creamer, may diminish antioxidant properties and could deactivate flavonoids.

Furthermore, even if the natural compounds remain intact, saturating a drink with sugar, half-and-half, syrups, or whipped cream can transform it into a dessert, negating any potential health advantages.