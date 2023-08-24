Eight dengue patients die, 2,201 hospitalised in 24 hours

TBS Report
24 August, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2023, 07:07 pm

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Eight more dengue patients have died and 2,201 were hospitalised across the country in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning.

With the latest figure, a total of 514 dengue patients have died in the country and 1,08,630 were admitted to hospitals this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) data.

Of the new cases, 926 were reported in Dhaka city and 1,275 were from various parts of the country.

So far 1,00,174 dengue patients were released from hospitals in the country this year.

A total of 7,942 dengue patients, including 3,763 in Dhaka, 4,179 are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country, shows the DGHS data.

Dhaka and Chattogram divisions have the highest number of dengue cases.

The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022, the highest on record after the 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Additionally, the DGHS recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.

 

