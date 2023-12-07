Eat these fruits for their anti-inflammatory benefits

Nature's original desserts, naturally sweet fruits play a crucial role in safeguarding our bodies against diseases.

Consuming a minimum of one-and-a-half to two cups of a variety of fruits daily can enhance antioxidant activity.

Fruits are rich in anti-inflammatory compounds, playing a vital role in safeguarding our bodies from conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, certain forms of cancer, and bowel disease.

Ensuring an ample intake of nutritious fruits in your diet can be achieved through various approaches. One effective strategy involves aligning your fruit choices with the seasons. Opt for grapes and stone fruits during the summer, apples and pears in the fall, persimmons and pomegranates in the winter, and citrus and cherries in the spring.

Berries: Ranging from strawberries and blackberries to cranberries and blueberries, showcase remarkable potency in antioxidant and anti-inflammatory activity. Packed with fiber and vitamin C, berries also contain plant pigment phytochemicals like anthocyanins and ellagic acid, potentially contributing to their health benefits. Research has established associations between elevated berry consumption and reduced risks of heart disease, Alzheimer's disease, and diabetes.

Apples: Maybe it's true what they say about an apple a day. A study of nearly 35,000 women, found that consumption of this fruit — along with its relative, pears — was linked with a lower risk of death from heart disease. The star components of apples — fiber, vitamin C, pectin, and polyphenols — have been associated, primarily in animal studies, with anti-inflammatory effects and an increase in beneficial microbes in the gut.

Stone fruits: Cherries, peaches, apricots, and plums are all examples of stone fruits. These fruits contain fiber, vitamin C, potassium, and a variety of phytochemicals associated with their colors. For example, cherries have garnered the lion's share of the research among stone fruits. Some studies suggest that cherries can reduce pain and soreness after exercise as well as a reduced risk of gout attacks. The high levels of phenolic compounds in cherries, which have been linked to reduced inflammation, may be behind those benefits.

Citrus: Oranges, grapefruit, lemons, and limes are famously rich in vitamin C. They also contain fiber, potassium, calcium, B vitamins, copper, and anti-inflammatory phytochemicals such as flavonoids and carotenoids. Though there is little human research on citrus, the nutrients found in citrus fruits have been associated with heart-protective effects.

Pomegranates: They offer substantial rewards in the form of vitamins C and K, potassium, fiber, and potent phytochemicals like anthocyanin and resveratrol, all packed into those tiny seeds. These nutrients could be responsible for the potential benefits associated with consuming pomegranates.

Grapes: These fruits are brimming with fiber, along with vitamins C and K, and potent phytochemicals.