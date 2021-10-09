DU organises mental health awareness programme

Health

TBS Report
09 October, 2021, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2021, 12:47 pm

DU organises mental health awareness programme

The Department of Clinical Psychology, University of Dhaka, has organised a 4-day long virtual event to observe the World Mental Health Day 2021, starting on 10 October.

The programme will be held on 10, 29, and 30 October, and 5 November in collaboration with the Bangladesh Clinical Psychology Society and National Trauma Counselling Centre and the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs.

On 10 October, a webinar on the year's theme "Mental Health in an Unequal World" and two Facebook Live discussions will be held.

State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira will grace the event as the chief guest and Dhaka University Pro Vice-Chancellor (Education) Prof Dr ASM Maksud Kamal will attend as a special guest.

On the rest of the three days, eleven felicitous workshops via Zoom will be held to promote mental health awareness in the country.

The World Mental Health Day is celebrated every year on 10 October with the overall objective to raise awareness about mental health issues around the world and to mobilize efforts in support of mental health.

The slogan for this year is "Mental health care for all: let's make it a reality".

Zoom joining link for the webinar is: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87436604759?pwd=NVArY1QzQStRanBvRzJGOXFLbk8xdz09

Meeting ID: 874 3660 4759 Pass code: 832854

