DU collaborates with Globe Biotech to develop vaccines, new meds

Health

TBS Report
05 September, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2022, 06:52 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Dhaka University (DU) has collaborated with Globe Biotech, a Bangladeshi biotech firm that produced a Covid-19 vaccine "Bangavax", to develop vaccines and research new medicines.

DU Treasurer Professor Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed and Globe Biotech Limited Chairman Md Harun-ur-Rashid signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Monday (5 September) on behalf of their respective institutions.

Dr Mohammad Mohiuddin, senior manager, Quality and Regulatory, Globe Biotech Limited confirmed the news.

The dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy, Prof Dr Sitesh Chandra Bachhar and the Chief Executive Officer of Globe Biotech Kakon Nag signed as witnesses.

However, DU's vice-chancellor could not attend the event due to illness.

Among others, Globe Biotech Chief Scientist Dr Naznin Sultana and Dhaka University's Pharmacy and Science department professors attended the event alongside Globe Biotech's directors and senior officials.

In 2021, Globe Biotech, a Bangladeshi biotech firm, got approval from the Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) to produce Covid-19 vaccine candidate "Bangavax" to carry out clinical trials.

