DU collaborates with AFC Biotech to develop Covid-19 vaccine

Health

TBS Report
25 October, 2021, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2021, 04:54 pm

Related News

DU collaborates with AFC Biotech to develop Covid-19 vaccine

TBS Report
25 October, 2021, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2021, 04:54 pm
DU collaborates with AFC Biotech to develop Covid-19 vaccine

The Centre for Advanced Research in Sciences (CARS) of Dhaka University (DU) has collaborated with AFC-Agro-Biotech Ltd to develop and produce Covid-19 vaccine (DUBD-vac), said a press release.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the institutions was signed today in presence of DU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Akhtaruzzaman. 

DU Treasurer Professor Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed and AFC-Agro-Biotech's Executive Chairman major general (Retired) Md Sarwar Hossain inked the MoU. 

"Whole nation will be benefited by this inclusive research," hoped Dr Akhtaruzzaman.

According to the deal, CARS and AFC-Agro-Biotech will jointly work for innovation of various vaccines including development and production of Covid-19 vaccine (DUBD-vac). 

Besides, these two institutions will jointly conduct advanced level research on biological sciences including genetic engineering and biotechnology as well as producing various medicines. 

JND biotech and Emergent biotech, two renowned biotech companies in USA will provide support and cooperation in this regard.

Earlier in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak in the country, another local pharmaceutical company - Globe Biotech Ltd - secured the approval of the Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) to produce Covid-19 vaccine candidate "Bangavax".

It started the trial of its vaccine on the 56 monkeys they had collected from Safari Park in Gazipur.
 

Bangladesh / Top News / Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Covid -19 / Vaccine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

2d | Videos
Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

2d | Videos
Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

2d | Videos
Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

3d | Bangladesh

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

5
Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly
Court

Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly

6
Over 20 houses were burned down by mob in Rangpur on Sunday night/TBS
Crime

Mob burns down 20 Hindu homes in Rangpur