DU collaborates with AFC Biotech to develop Covid-19 vaccine

The Centre for Advanced Research in Sciences (CARS) of Dhaka University (DU) has collaborated with AFC-Agro-Biotech Ltd to develop and produce Covid-19 vaccine (DUBD-vac), said a press release.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the institutions was signed today in presence of DU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Akhtaruzzaman.

DU Treasurer Professor Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed and AFC-Agro-Biotech's Executive Chairman major general (Retired) Md Sarwar Hossain inked the MoU.

"Whole nation will be benefited by this inclusive research," hoped Dr Akhtaruzzaman.

According to the deal, CARS and AFC-Agro-Biotech will jointly work for innovation of various vaccines including development and production of Covid-19 vaccine (DUBD-vac).

Besides, these two institutions will jointly conduct advanced level research on biological sciences including genetic engineering and biotechnology as well as producing various medicines.

JND biotech and Emergent biotech, two renowned biotech companies in USA will provide support and cooperation in this regard.

Earlier in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak in the country, another local pharmaceutical company - Globe Biotech Ltd - secured the approval of the Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) to produce Covid-19 vaccine candidate "Bangavax".

It started the trial of its vaccine on the 56 monkeys they had collected from Safari Park in Gazipur.

