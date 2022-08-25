Drug stores to remain open 24/7: Health minister 

Drug stores in Dhaka as well as across the country will be allowed to remain open 24/7, says Health Minister Zahid Maleque.

The minister made the announcement following a meeting at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Thursday noon.

He said, "There is no bar on the sale of medicines and pharmaceutical items after 12am. No such instructions were given."

"Drug stores will be allowed to remain open for 24 hours. If the city corporation [Dhaka South City Corporation -- DSCC] wants anything different, they will have to sit with us.

"The decision they took to restrict medicine sales after 12am was not discussed with us."

Earlier in the week, DSCC Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh says that staying open till 12am is enough time for pharmacies.

The drug stores in the capital will remain open till 12am starting from 1 September but the medicine shops near hospitals will be allowed to remain open till 2am, he said

"This time is more than enough. We gave a public notice that everything in Dhaka must come under a routine," Taposh said.

According to the mayor, this system runs everywhere in the world, and Dhaka will operate for a set number of hours.

On Monday, Dhaka South City Corporation published a notice saying that in a bid to save power and keep up with the rising prices of fuel, all businesses within Dhaka South will need to be closed from 8pm.

Even though the order had been in place since 16 June, the notice said that with an aim to manage Dhaka city, all businesses must operate within set hours.

Besides, all restaurants will need to shut down by 10pm. The cinema halls and other entertainment establishments can remain open till 11pm.