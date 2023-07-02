Dr Sangjukta had directions for admitting patients in her absence: Central Hospital

Health

TBS Report
02 July, 2023, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2023, 10:49 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Dr Sangjukta Saha had directions for admitting patients coming to her, even in her absence, the Central Hospital authorities said today.

In a press release, the hospital's Director Dr MAB Siddique and Vice Chairman Dr MA Kashem made this claim to explain the authorities' side on the death of Mahbuba Rahman Akhi, who died after giving birth at the hospital recently.

"Such cases also occurred in previous times. Patients were admitted under her supervision on paper but treated by her nominated consultants," the release reads.

The Central Hospital, in its statement, said Professor Dr Sangjukta Saha went to Dubai on 9 June without informing the hospital authorities. 

"She also provided appointments to patients the next day. The hospital authorities have the evidence. Regarding Akhi, there were frequent conversations between Central Hospital Assistant Md Jamir and Dr Saha between 10:30pm to 3am that night. Everything will become clear if her call lists, WhatsApp and Messenger conversations are forensic."

The authorities claimed that what Dr Sangjukta Saha said in her recent two press briefings was false, misleading and biased. "Central Hospital's reputation has been seriously tarnished by her untruthful and ulterior motive. Besides, Dr Saha has tried to put his responsibility on the hospital's authorities."

They said the hospital neither paid any commission to the gynaecologist nor took illegal money from her. The patient's bills clearly state how much the hospital will get and how much the doctor. Several bills have already been taken by investigating authorities for verification, according to the press release.

"Dr Saha used to work in other hospitals besides the Central Hospital, and she has her own team for normal deliveries. On-call doctors used to deal with his patients. Central Hospital's physicians only followed her directions. There is no involvement of administration or management regarding patient admission under Dr Saha," it reads and adds that what Akhi's husband said about the presence of Dr Saha citing the hospital authorities is not true.

The Central Hospital authorities have demanded to probe the entire case of Akhi from neutrally and release its physicians, Muna and Shahzadi, from jail.

Central Hospital / Dr Sangjukta

