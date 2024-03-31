Dr Mushtaque Chowdhury elected MSH Global Board director

Dr Ahmed Mushtaque Raza Chowdhury has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Management Sciences for Health (MSH), a prominent US-based nonprofit dedicated to global health.

"I am pleased to confirm that the board of Management Sciences for Health (MSH) has appointed you to the Board of Directors. At the center of the work of MSH are worldwide health systems experts, guided by the Leadership Team and Board of Directors, all committed to the vision of making universal health care a reality in countries where MSH works. Your expertise and knowledge will be invaluable as we work towards achieving this vision." Professor Bernard Nahlen, MSH's Nominating and Governance Committee Chair wrote in a letter.

With over five decades of operation in more than 30 countries across Africa, Asia, and South America, including Bangladesh, MSH focuses on strengthening health systems and advancing universal healthcare.

Dr Chowdhury, a renowned figure in public health research and practice, brings a wealth of experience to the board. Formerly Vice Chair of BRAC and founding Dean of the Brac University James P Grant School of Public Health, he currently serves as convener at Bangladesh Health Watch and Professor of Population and Family Health at Columbia University in New York.

In addition to his roles at MSH and Columbia University, Dr Chowdhury sits on various other boards and committees, including the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies and the Board of Trustees of Brac University. His extensive contributions to academia include numerous peer-reviewed articles and books, reflecting his dedication to advancing public health knowledge.