Dr Mushtaque Chowdhury elected MSH Global Board director

Health

TBS Report
31 March, 2024, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2024, 03:12 pm

Dr Mushtaque Chowdhury elected MSH Global Board director

With over five decades of operation in more than 30 countries across Africa, Asia, and South America, including Bangladesh, MSH focuses on strengthening health systems and advancing universal healthcare

TBS Report
31 March, 2024, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2024, 03:12 pm
Dr Ahmed Mushtaque Raza Chowdhury. Photo: Courtesy
Dr Ahmed Mushtaque Raza Chowdhury. Photo: Courtesy

Dr Ahmed Mushtaque Raza Chowdhury has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Management Sciences for Health (MSH), a prominent US-based nonprofit dedicated to global health. 

"I am pleased to confirm that the board of Management Sciences for Health (MSH) has appointed you to the Board of Directors. At the center of the work of MSH are worldwide health systems experts, guided by the Leadership Team and Board of Directors, all committed to the vision of making universal health care a reality in countries where MSH works. Your expertise and knowledge will be invaluable as we work towards achieving this vision." Professor Bernard Nahlen, MSH's Nominating and Governance Committee Chair wrote in a letter.

With over five decades of operation in more than 30 countries across Africa, Asia, and South America, including Bangladesh, MSH focuses on strengthening health systems and advancing universal healthcare.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Dr Chowdhury, a renowned figure in public health research and practice, brings a wealth of experience to the board. Formerly Vice Chair of BRAC and founding Dean of the Brac University James P Grant School of Public Health, he currently serves as convener at Bangladesh Health Watch and Professor of Population and Family Health at Columbia University in New York.

In addition to his roles at MSH and Columbia University, Dr Chowdhury sits on various other boards and committees, including the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies and the Board of Trustees of Brac University. His extensive contributions to academia include numerous peer-reviewed articles and books, reflecting his dedication to advancing public health knowledge.

Management Sciences for Health (MSH) / Dr Ahmed Mushtaque Raza Chowdhury

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

AWCH instils confidence among patients, drawing individuals from as far as remote regions like Bogura, Mymensingh and Panchagarh to choose the hospital for their childbirth needs. Photo: Courtesy

AWCH: Pioneering safe childbirth and improved healthcare in Bangladesh

4h | Panorama
Vermilion, a renowned fashion house in Dhaka, is trying to revive Mala shari under a project titled ‘Heritage’ to introduce traditional sharis to the new generation. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

'Mala shari will forever remain Mala shari': Reviving a wedding essential and cultural icon

7h | Panorama
There are many spectacular buildings at Hasankandi village in Madaripur, all owned by the migrants. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

How 'Italy fever' burns and builds Madaripur

1d | Panorama
Farmers harvest watermelons on Char Kakra located in the middle of Meghna River between Lakshmipur and Bhola districts. Around 200 farmers from the same village and clan have moved on the char and will stay there for four months to produce watermelons. The photo was taken on 23 March. Photo: Sana Ullah Sanu

The ‘nomadic’ watermelon farmers of Char Kakra

2d | Bangladesh

More Videos from TBS

Mumbai became the capital of Asian billionaires: the richest Mukesh Ambani

Mumbai became the capital of Asian billionaires: the richest Mukesh Ambani

Now | Videos
Bangladesh opens mosque for hijra community

Bangladesh opens mosque for hijra community

44m | Videos
Delicious Chicken Suslick

Delicious Chicken Suslick

1h | Videos
Caution about Cryptocurrencies

Caution about Cryptocurrencies

3h | Videos