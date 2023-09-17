Don't refer dengue patients to Dhaka: DGHS tells health officials

Nine more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Saturday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 537 this year. Photo: Rajib Dhar

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has directed health officials across the country not to refer any dengue patients to Dhaka for treatment.

Prof Dr Ahmedul Kabir, additional director general (planning and development) of the DGHS, gave the directives at an online meeting today (17 September) with all civil surgeons, upazila health and family welfare officers and other health officials working in different parts of the country.

He said, "Dengue patients residing outside Dhaka should not be sent to the capital. Dengue infection has surged outside the capital compared to Dhaka. We provide treatment for dengue across the country.

"We had a meeting with health care officials, including civil surgeons, divisional directors, and hospital managers at all levels, and gave instructions not to transfer any patient to Dhaka unnecessarily."

Reiterating the importance of saline for dengue patients, Prof Dr Ahmedul Kabir said some traders are trying to take advantage by creating an artificial crisis and surging prices.

"We have instructed the civil surgeons to take actions against those involved in the malpractice," he added.

Fluid management is the mainstay of dengue treatment, said Kabir, adding, "We don't need a lot of equipment or a big hospital to give IV fluids. But if a patient is in marginal shock, and is being sent to Dhaka without managing the condition, we will definitely lose the patient during the long journey. So in any condition, be it a sick patient, be it a shock patient, if the treatment is taken where they are situated, the patient will not suffer."

Prof Kabir said arrangements have been made to ensure treatment in the district, upazila, and medical college, adding, "Let our patients seek treatment there with confidence."

In response to a query about patient exploitation within intensive care units (ICUs), he said numerous private hospitals are engaging in such deceptive practices for financial gain.

The DGHS will conduct an operation to investigate these hospitals and clinics, as well as against those that are unregistered or running with expired permits, he said.

"We have instructed health authorities to form a coordination team and take stern action, including [imposing] fines with the help of law enforcement agencies."

Also, pharmacies or clinics stockpiling saline have been identified and will be dealt with, he noted.

Besides, illegal clinics, diagnostic centres and those with improper ICUs across the country would be closed, Prof Dr Ahmedul Kabir added.