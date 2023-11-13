Does running cause arthritis?

The debate over whether running causes arthritis has been a topic of interest and concern among fitness enthusiasts for years.

According to a report by Harvard Medical School, the common belief that the repetitive impact of running, particularly on hard surfaces, contributes to joint wear and tear, leading to arthritis, has spurred cautionary tales and dissuaded many potential runners. However, the relationship between running and arthritis is far more nuanced than a simple cause-and-effect scenario.

Recent research challenges this perception, suggesting that running might not be the sole culprit in the development of arthritis.

Studies have explored whether running directly damages joints, accelerating the onset of arthritis, or if individuals predisposed to arthritis are more likely to experience its effects sooner when engaging in running activities.

What is the relationship between running and arthritis?

Mounting evidence suggests that that running does not cause osteoarthritis, or any other joint disease.

A study published in 2017 found that recreational runners had lower rates of hip and knee osteoarthritis (3.5%) compared with competitive runners (13.3%) and nonrunners (10.2%).

According to a 2018 study, the rate of hip or knee arthritis among 675 marathon runners was half the rate expected within the US population.

A 2022 analysis of 24 studies found no evidence of significant harm to the cartilage lining the knee joints on MRIs taken just after running.

These are just a few of the published medical studies on the subject. Overall, research suggests that running is an unlikely cause of arthritis — and might even be protective, reports Harvard Health Publishing.

Why is it hard to study running and arthritis?

Osteoarthritis takes many years to develop. Convincing research would require a long time, perhaps a decade or more.

It's impossible to perform an ideal study. The most powerful type of research study is a double-blind, randomized, controlled trial. Participants in these studies are assigned to a treatment group (perhaps taking a new drug) or a control group (often taking a placebo). Double-blind means neither researchers nor participants know which people are in the treatment group and which people are getting a placebo. When the treatment being studied is running, there's no way to conduct this kind of trial.

It's crucial to be wary of confounders when examining the relationship between running and arthritis. Confounders, which are unaccounted-for factors or variables in a study, could introduce significant differences between runners and non-runners unrelated to the act of running itself. For instance, runners might adopt healthier lifestyles, maintaining a balanced diet, healthier weight, and lower rates of smoking compared to non-runners. Differences in joint alignment, ligament strength, and genetic factors influencing musculoskeletal development could further contribute to variations in arthritis risk. These factors present challenges in clearly interpreting study results, potentially explaining why certain studies suggest a protective effect of running on joint health.

The impact of running may differ among individuals. For instance, there is a possibility, though not confirmed, that individuals with obesity who engage in regular running may face an elevated risk of arthritis due to the added stress of excess weight on the joints, as per the Harvard Medical School Report.

Recent research trends indicate that running does not lead to joint wear and tear, offering reassurance to running enthusiasts. For those who don't find joy in running, that's perfectly okay; the key is to explore other forms of exercise that bring enjoyment. However, it's essential not to make decisions or use excuses for avoiding running based on the unfounded belief that it will harm your joints.