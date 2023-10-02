Doctors remove gauze from woman's abdomen that left during C-section

Doctors at Hamid Memorial Hospital in Banaripara, Barishal allegedly left cotton gauze in a woman's abdomen during a C-section, resulting in her being critically ill.

After enduring 17 days of suffering, doctors at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital removed a yard-long gauze from her stomach after performing a second surgical procedure for three hours.

Israt Jahan, the sister of the patient, said her sister, Shilpi Akhter, was admitted at Hamid Memorial Hospital under the care of Dr Md Lutful Aziz due to labour pains. She had given birth to a baby girl there on 13 September through a caesarean section during which the gauze was left in her abdomen.

Her sister complained of stomach pain and didn't pass urine, or stool for four days following her delivery. As complications arose, Hamid Memorial Hospital conducted several tests without providing the family with any substantial information. Meanwhile, Shilpi's health continued to deteriorate, she added.

Eventually, she was transferred to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, where doctors diagnosed the presence of gauze in her stomach. Subsequently, they referred the case to Dhaka.

Recognising the gravity of the situation, family members kept her at the hospital based on the recommendation of a senior physician. After a surgery over three hours, the gauze measuring a yard in length was successfully removed, the victim's sister said.

Quoting the doctors, she further said "She was not out of danger. Had the object remained inside her for a few more days, it could have proved fatal."

Israt Jahan expressed her anguish, stating, "My sister's life is still in danger due to the negligence and mistreatment at Hamid Memorial Hospital. I seek justice for her, and I hope that both the hospital authorities and the responsible doctor are held accountable for their wrongdoing."

Regarding the complaint, Hamid Memorial Hospital owner Arpon, while acknowledging the incident, mentioned, "I am not presently in Banaripara. However, I have been informed of this unfortunate incident at my hospital. But I am not privy to all the details."

Dr Maria Hasan, the Barishal District Civil Surgeon, stated, "I am not aware of any such incident. If a formal written complaint is submitted, action will be taken accordingly after investigation."