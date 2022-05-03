Doctors, nurses celebrate Eid in relief as Covid fades

Country's physicians, nurses and health service providers are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr in relief for the first time in two years since the Covid-19 pandemic took the world by storm.

Dr Asadul Mazid Nomaan, an anesthesiologist at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, was on duty on Eid days for the last two years.

At the end of duty, he had to stay in quarantine before he could meet his family

But this year, he is on leave and is celebrating Eid with loved ones.

Dr Nomaan told The Business Standard, "The pressure of patients is less during Eid holidays this year. After two years, I am celebrating Eid in relief without isolation. Some of our colleagues are on duty maintaining a roster."

Most doctors and health workers like Dr Asadul Mazid Nomaan are finally enjoying Eid holidays after two whole years.

Doctors, nurses and health workers have not been given any Eid leave since 2020 due to Covid-19. This time there is no such obligation.

Accordingly, hospitals are providing health services as most have Hindu doctors, nurses and staff on duty during the holidays.

Besides, virologists and technologists have also been working tirelessly testing samples of Covid-19 for the last two years. This year, they too are celebrating Eid with some relief.

Arifa Akram, assistant professor and head of the Department of Virology, National Institute of Laboratory Medicine and Referral Centre, told The Business Standard, "I tested 2,000 samples alone on the first Eid of the Covid-19 pandemic."

"This time, we are relieved as the infection rate has reduced," she said, adding, "but if there is an emergency, I will go to the lab."

Professor Dr Ahmedul Kabir, as the additional director general (administration) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), visited several hospitals in the capital including Dhaka Medical College Hospital at 10.30 am on Eid day to inspect health services during the holidays.

The department of health services has directed that a regular number of doctors and heathcare providers should be present at hospitals to carry on treatment for hospitalised patients.

The emergency department must be open 24 hours a day, even though, the number and pressure of treating patients in hospitals is less during Eid holidays.