Doctors need to give more time for consultation, be more communicative: Labaid MD

Why is there a lack of confidence among patients in private healthcare service providers?

There is a lack of confidence because we are lagging behind in healthcare management and patient-doctor relations despite the strides we have made in the private sector over the past 40 years.There is no scope for complacency although we are providing healthcare services to a huge number of patients. At the moment, our major challenge is providing healthcare management and earning patients' satisfaction. Besides, the doctors should give more time for patient consultation and be more communicative.

A doctor must convince the patient regarding the necessity of any surgery or any other treatment. When the doctor successfully tells the patient why they are doing it, they will be able to escape from the blame of alleged wrong treatment. Such allegations are rife in our country because of the gap in doctor-patient relationship.

A doctor does not mean treatment. There are only 1,20,000 doctors among the 12,00,000 healthcare professionals. 80% assistants, help desk and front desk staffers, and technicians who do not have any training. They should be trained. If we can do all these, the patients' confidence in our healthcare system will grow.

There are allegations of less consultation time than required and violation of fixed schedule at private doctor chambers. What are the reasons behind that?

Doctors are overcommitted; they have to follow some procedures. Usually,they see more patients than estimated and some doctors see patients in more than one chamber. Also, there are some emergencies for the doctors to handle, like the health condition of a patient admitted under the doctor may deteriorate at any time. These are the main reasons why a doctor cannot see the patients as per the schedule.

But we want the doctors to maintain the schedule. If any doctor fails to do so, they should inform the management at least two hours before so that we can manage the situation.

Moreover, the patients should be educated too. Patients usually prefer a doctor who has more patients, considering them to be better. Many consult professors even when they have a normal cold and fever. That's why we need allied health professionals at the hospitals who will take the history of incoming patients, discuss with them and refer them to the right physicians.

What measures should be taken to ensure the standard of the private hospitals?

There are various ways to ensure the quality of private hospitals. In India, private hospitals get a certificate after passing various tests in several phases under the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers audit.

Again they have to renew the certificate by undergoing the tests every two years. This type of supervision and monitoring should be made mandatory in our country too. There should also be an effective regulatory body for the laboratories like in other countries.

This would help improve the standard of the private hospitals.

There are 17,000 labs in the country, of which only 1,000 are of standard quality. The rest, around 90%, are not up to the mark. Audits should be done before considering facilities as hospitals or labs.

Why is the cost of treatment not reduced at private hospitals?

Our capital expenditure and operating cost for hospital operations are very high. On the other hand, the bank interest rate is 11% for the hospitals which is only 2%-3% for the garment industries. It is very difficult to cut expenses. Still, we try to offer discounts.

But people of our country do not have any funds for health at the individual level. That's why they become poor by selling properties when they suddenly fall sick. This means health insurance is very essential here.