Doctors in Italy deliver baby carried in womb outside abdomen

Italian doctors have successfully delivered a baby who had been carried during pregnancy in a herniated uterus - a womb inside a large hernia outside the abdominal cavity, Turin's Città della Salute (Health City) hospital complex said on Saturday.

It was considered a very high risk case Indeed, the Città della Salute said there had only been 16 reported cases of full-term pregnancies in a herniated uterus worldwide in more than 50 years, adding that "not all of them ended with a good outcome'.

It was the 43-year-old mother's fifth pregnancy.

Italy / Baby / Hernia

