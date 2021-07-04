DocCure makes a revolutionary stride in healthcare

Despite numerous questions being raised regarding our national healthcare, a noticeable change is apparent in recent times. Online treatment and telemedicine services are becoming more popular every day due to the progress of technology. One such platform is "DocCure Health Tech Ltd."

The institution is carrying out its healthcare services nationwide through its personal mobile app "DocCure." Not only is it serving within the country, but it is also providing treatment to patients in the Middle East. They are providing a wide array of services during the pandemic, which ranges from only BDT 99. Moreover, you can purchase various packages to take help from the DocCure app regarding diabetes, gynecology, and many more. Other than that, you can also take multiple medical tests and purchase medicines at an affordable rate.

Currently, there are more than 20 hospitals, almost 40 diagnostic centers, and more than 50 pharmacies affiliated with DocCure, alongside more than 300 doctors from reputed hospitals. Furthermore, DocCure has 20 of its own doctors prepared for providing healthcare 24/7. Their services include doctor appointments, telemedicine, online medicine, medical tests, home diagnostic tests, home COVID-19 tests, insurance, health packages, etc.

DocCurehas recently come into agreement with Guardian Life to be their insurance partner which will allow patience to have a life coverage of BDT 1 lac and claim up to BDT 50,000 as "Hospi-Cash" through the app.

The CEO of DocCure Healthcare, Engineer Md. Hafizur Rahman said, "We pledge to provide accurate and affordable treatment for people. Necessary healthcare has become a rarity during the pandemic. Many feel hesitant to leave their homes, while many face failure and sometimes get the wrong treatment despite taking the risk of going outside. Our app-based services are mostly for them. The masses will get the correct treatment at an affordable price too. It is the collective effort of people of all walks of life to free the nation from the grip of COVID-19. Our efforts through DocCure is just an example of that."

If you want to download the app, search "DocCure" in the Google Play Store. Your profile will be ready after completing a few simple steps once the download is finished.

For more details, please visit; DocCure.