Do parasocial relationships help with loneliness?

TBS Report
05 November, 2024, 11:20 am
Last modified: 05 November, 2024, 11:28 am

Do parasocial relationships help with loneliness?

What exactly are parasocial relationships –– and how does being a devoted fan of celebrities, creators, or fictional characters help or harm?

TBS Report
05 November, 2024, 11:20 am
Last modified: 05 November, 2024, 11:28 am
One-sided emotional ties to people you don&#039;t actually know (or those who don&#039;t actually exist) are called parasocial relationships. Photo: Collected
One-sided emotional ties to people you don't actually know (or those who don't actually exist) are called parasocial relationships. Photo: Collected

Parasocial relationships — one-sided emotional connections to public figures or fictional characters — can offer companionship but come with risks, says Arthur C Brooks, a social scientist and professor at Harvard. 

In a recent interview, Brooks explained how becoming devoted fans of celebrities or fictional characters, though comforting, may have unintended effects.

"Humans have evolved to thrive in groups," says Brooks. "Thousands of years ago, social bonds were necessary for survival." With today's constant exposure to celebrities or characters on social media, books, and TV, we tend to bond emotionally with them, especially if they're compelling. 

For instance, Brooks notes, "That's the secret to the success of the Harry Potter book series and the TV show Breaking Bad. The writing is supposed to engage you emotionally."

On the positive side, parasocial relationships can offer enjoyment, inspiration, and a sense of belonging, similar to the fan communities surrounding shows like "Friends" and "Game of Thrones." They can even help shape values. For example, children may pick up life lessons from characters on shows like "Sesame Street", while older fans might feel inspired by admirable public figures.

Parasocial relationships can also address mental health stigma. 

A study of people aged 18 to 35 found that those exposed to a content creator sharing personal struggles with bipolar disorder reported reduced prejudice against mental health conditions.

However, Brooks points out that these relationships can have downsides. "They're like fake food. They taste good, but they have no nutritional content," he says. Relying too heavily on them may increase loneliness or isolation, which can lead to depression, anxiety, and other health risks. There's also the risk of absorbing harmful ideas, especially for young people whose parasocial relationships may expose them to controversial themes.

Brooks suggests that keeping these relationships in balance is essential. He advises, "If you're too attached to a character or celebrity, skipping real social events to spend time 'with' them, it may be a sign to rethink things." 

He warns that social media influencers often use parasocial bonds to generate profits. "The new economy is all about monetizing parasocial relationships on a mass scale," Brooks observes.

To shift focus to real-life connections, Brooks recommends small steps. 

"Have dinner with a friend, spend time with family, get more eye contact," he suggests. Real-life bonds, he notes, provide genuine emotional satisfaction that parasocial relationships can't replace.

parasocial relationships / Loneliness / Executive Health

