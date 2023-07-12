DNCC Covid Hospital to be converted to dedicated for dengue treatment

The government has decided to convert the DNCC Dedicated Covid-19 Hospital located in Mohakhali of the capital into a hospital for treating dengue patients.

Dengue patients are already being admitted and treated at the hospital.

Shafiqul Islam, deputy director of the disease control branch of the Directorate General of Health Services, told The Business Standard that they have received verbal instruction to convert the Covid dedicated hospital into a Dengue dedicated hospital.

He said there was a directive from the health minister in this regard.

He further said the hospital cannot be declared fully dedicated to dengue treatment at this time due to the lack of sufficient manpower and equipment.

"However, once these resources are in place, the hospital will be ready to be declared fully dedicated," he added.