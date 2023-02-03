DNCC Covid-19 Hospital asked to keep isolation ward, ICU beds ready as Nipah spreads to 28 districts

Health

TBS Report
03 February, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2023, 05:05 pm

Infographic: TBS
Infographic: TBS

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has asked the authorities of DNCC Dedicated Covid-19 Hospital to keep a 10-bed isolation ward and 10 more ICU beds ready for Nipah virus patients.

In a notification on Monday (30 January), the DGHS said the infections of Nipah virus have been recorded in 28 districts of the country. 

At least five people, including two children and a woman, were killed out of a total of eight infected with the Nipah virus in Bangladesh this year.

Health minister Zahid Maleque disclosed the figure on Sunday (29 January), saying that all the victims had histories of drinking date juice.

In Bangladesh, bats mainly act as carriers of the deadly virus. People usually get infected with Nipah after drinking date or palm juice.

The World Health Organisation says the mortality rate due to Nipah is between 40-75 percent globally. In Bangladesh, it stands at 71 percent.

According to icddr,b, the Nipah virus emerged in Bangladesh in 2001. Even if people recover from the sickness, they remain vulnerable to severe neurological issues. It also causes complications towards the end of pregnancy for women.
 

