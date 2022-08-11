DMCH interns go on strike

Interns at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) have decided to abstain from work for an indefinite period in protest against the failure of the police to arrest those who attacked one of their peers on Monday.

The work absention was called by DMCH Intern Doctors' Council on Thursday.

Earlier, the Council had given a 48-hour ultimatum to identify the attackers and take legal steps against them, which didn't bear any fruit.

"48 hours have passed but the DU students who had attacked Dr Md Sazzad Hossain at the Central Shahid Minar on Monday night are yet to be identified and punished. Protesting this, the intern doctors of DMCH will abstain from work until further notice," the release read.

On Monday night, some students of Dhaka University thrashed Dr Sazzad Hossen on Central Shahid Minar premises "without any valid reason".

"Around 9:00pm on August 8, I sat on the premises of central Shahid Minar. Suddenly, some students of the University of Dhaka (wearing T-shirts with the logo of Dhaka University) appeared and started asking me about my identity and institution," Dr Sazzad wrote on his Facebook page.

"When I told them that I am a student of Dhaka Medical College, they wanted to check my ID card. As I failed to show my ID card at that moment, they started beating me and hurled abusive words at me."

Later, the victim filed a complaint against some unidentified people at the Shahbagh Police Station in this connection. An FIR was subsequently filed on the basis of the complaint.