Districts to have 60 day-care centres to support working mothers

The government is set to establish 60 day care centres at the district level across the country for the children of working mothers to expand the active participation of women in economic activities.

Officials said the initiative has been undertaken as without access to reliable day care centres, women face challenges in actively contributing to economic development.

Experts stated that one of the major factors hindering women's participation in the labour market is childcare. By ensuring childcare services, these day care centres will enhance women's involvement and elevate their contribution to the country's development endeavors.

According to the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, each day care centre will provide secure day care facilities for around 50-80 children ranging in age from six months to six years.

This includes the children of working mothers, including those employed in the garments industry.

In addition to day care services, these centres will offer pre-primary education, and basic healthcare facilities, including administering the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) vaccines and indoor sports and recreation facilities for the children.

The ministry has already sent the project proposal to the Planning Commission with an estimated cost of Tk197 crore.

The Department of Women Affairs and the Jatiyo Mohila Sangstha will implement the project over the next three years.

According to the project proposal, the day care centres will initially be established in rented houses. However, if suitable space is available in government or private offices, they will be set up there.

Officials said the project aims to accommodate around 3,000 children per year, ensuring that they receive quality care and support through this initiative.

Maleka Banu, general secretary of Bangladesh Mahila Parishad, told The Business Standard, "The absence of day care facilities compels numerous working women to quit their jobs, while many mothers are unable to enter the workforce due to a lack of safe and suitable places to care for their young children. This situation has adverse implications for the economy."

"The day care centres play a vital role in empowering women by enabling them to pursue their careers and contribute to the workforce. They serve as a crucial support system for working mothers, allowing them to balance their professional and personal responsibilities effectively," she added.

At present, the country has 119 day care centres administered by the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, with an additional 20 centres falling under the purview of the Ministry of Social Welfare.

As part of the project, the construction of 16 day care centres will take place across two City Corporations in Dhaka, Savar, Dhamrai, Munshiganj, Gazipur, Narayanganj, Rupganj, Manikganj, Gazipur, and Kaliganj in Gazipur.

Additionally, one day care centres will be established in each of the following locations: Chattogram City Corporation, Karnaphuli upazila, Cumilla, Barisal, Pirojpur, Barguna, Jhalkati, Patuakhali, Mymensingh City Corporation, Sherpur, Jamalpur and Khulna City Corporation, Netrokona, Bagerhat, Satkhira, Jashore, Kushtia, Narail, Meherpur, Magura, Chuadanga, Jhenaidah.

Furthermore, Rajshahi City Corporation, Natore, Chapainawabganj, Pabna, Sirajganj, Bogura, Joypurhat, Sylhet City Corporation, Habiganj, Sunamganj, Moulvibazar, Rangpur City Corporation, Kurigram, Nilphamari, Lalmonirhat, Thakurgaon and Dinajpur will also have day care centres under the project.

According to officials from the Department of Women Affairs, the day care centres will be operated and managed by their own personnel, utilising the revenue budget allocated for this purpose. In compliance with the rules, necessary steps will be taken to create positions through the department.

Until the positions are established, the activities of the day care centres will be carried out within the revenue budget. In case an additional workforce is needed, recruitment will be conducted through outsourcing, they said.

The day care centres will be staffed with various roles, including day care officers, teachers, health teachers, nannies, cooks, assistant cooks, cleaners, guards, and office assistants.

Farida Pervin, director general (additional secretary), Department of Women Affairs, said, "We have a project in the pipeline to construct 60 day care centres nationwide, including in Dhaka. The project's approval procedure is nearing completion, and we will commence work as soon as the necessary funding is secured."

"In order to encourage the establishment of day care centres, we welcome private institutions to step forward and participate in this endeavour. We will provide the necessary approval and support to eligible centres, as we believe collaborative efforts with private institutions will help expand the availability of day care facilities across the country," she added.

Dr Sayema Haque Bidisha, economics professor at the University of Dhaka and research director of the South Asian Network on Economic Modelling (Sanem), said, "The presence of young children or elderly individuals in a household negatively affects women's participation in the labour market. To facilitate women's entry into employment, it is crucial to establish additional day care centres."

She also emphasised that the government should provide incentives to private organisations to encourage the establishment of day care centres. This would generate greater interest among individuals to set up such facilities.

Furthermore, there should be quality control measures in place to ensure the standard of these day care centres, she added.

Sayema Haque Bidisha further added that by providing basic training and developing their skills, Bangladesh can explore the opportunity of sending girls who will work in day care centres to foreign countries as skilled manpower.

The government took a significant step towards enabling working women to contribute to economic development by initiating the establishment of day care centres in 1991. Initially, a total of 12 day care centres were set up in two phases under a project specifically designed to support low-income working mothers.

Recognising the specific needs of women, a scheme titled "Child Day Care Centre for Children of Working Middle-Class and Lower-Class Mothers" was launched in 1997.