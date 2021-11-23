Disaster Management Ministry, World Vision hosts workshop on Nobo Jatra

The Disaster Management and Relief Ministry and World Vision Bangladesh recently hosted a workshop on USAID's "Nobo Jatra – new beginning project".

The workshop highlighted the experience of successfully implementing an integrated food security, nutrition and resilience project to harness sustainable, transformative change for families and children across Bangladesh, reads a press release.

Collaboration and next steps to scale and adopt successful service delivery models in Government of Bangladesh supported projects was also a key focus of the workshop held Monday

Nobo Jatra is a seven-year USAID-funded project implemented by World Vision Bangladesh with the goal of improved gender equitable food security, nutrition and resilience of vulnerable people within Khulna and Satkhira districts in Bangladesh.

The project is implemented in close partnership with the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief of the Government of Bangladesh and Winrock International in Koyra, Dacope, Kaliganj and Shyamnagar sub districts.

The project has reached 856,116 direct participants with integrated interventions in maternal child health and nutrition, water sanitation and hygiene, agriculture and alternative livelihoods, disaster risk reduction, good governance and social accountability and gender.

Through the workshop, World Vision Bangladesh shared alignment and contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Government of Bangladesh priorities in the 8th 5 Year Plan. The event brought together senior level participants from Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief (MoDMR), Ministry of Health, Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, Department of Public Health and Engineering (DPHE) and USAID Bangladesh, the donor community, academia and media personnel.

Md Enamur Rahman MP, state minister for disaster management said, "It is very important to share learnings with a wider audience, including the Government, so that we are able to sustain and build upon critical services that enhance the health and nutrition of Bangladeshi's – particularly those in hard to reach areas. The Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief will continue to support the outcomes and seek to build upon the results and services achieved by USAID projects such as Nobo Jatra."

Disaster Management Secretary Md Mohsin said, "Today's workshop is extremely important for us as the Government of Bangladesh is implementing its 8th five-year plan and Nobo Jatra's interventions were aligned with our priority. As Bangladesh is on track to achieve the SDGs, so let us work together to ensure that the food security, health and nutrition of pregnant and lactating women and children is upheld by all of us as a human right."

Speaking as a special guest during the event, USAID Mission Director Kathryn Stevens said "Through Nobo Jatra, we've been able to reach more than 850,000 people and provide them with the tools and knowledge they need to be more resilient. I hope we can continue the successes we've made together for a healthier and more prosperous country for all."