Digital platforms to boost health care services for marginalised people

The digital medium has the potential to play a big role in overcoming the inadequacy that remains at the marginal level of the country's health care sector, according to experts.

The sector has lagged behind due to manpower crisis and inadequate facilities at the root level, speakers said at the inaugural event of the digital health service platform "Health Bandhu" at the Bangladesh Shooting Federation convention hall of on Friday.

Speaking as the chief guest on the occasion, former health minister Dr AFM Ruhul Haque said, "The only way to take the health care services to marginalized people is through digital means. It is important for the health system to be fully digitized in order to build a digital Bangladesh."

Prime Minister's Personal Physician and Professor Emeritus Dr ABM Abdullah at the time said that Covid-19 pandemic has made the digital medium of healthcare easy and reliable.

Mezbah Uddin Saeed, chairman of the digital health care platform Health Bandhu, said that people will be able to avail healthcare facilities while sitting at home with the help of Health Bandhu.

"All kinds of services including doctors, nurses, hospitals, ICUs and medicines will be available through the apps," he said hoping that telemedicine services would be made easier through this platform.