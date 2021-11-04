Digital Hospital announces ‘Access for All’ support for diabetics patients

Health

TBS Report
04 November, 2021, 08:05 pm
04 November, 2021

Digital Hospital announces ‘Access for All’ support for diabetics patients

Digital Hospital, a digital health leader in Bangladesh, is offering Tk3000 discount and cashback on diabetic medicine and supply orders in the Digital Hospital App. 

Anyone purchasing diabetic medicine worth Tk3000 will be eligible for Tk500 instant discount and Tk2500 cashback on the next few diabetic medicine orders, reads a press release. 

The offer is available from 1st November to 14 November, the World Diabetes Day.

To avail the offer, anyone can go to the Digital Hospital Mart section of the Digital Hospital app and select the diabetic medicines they need and apply the relevant promo code to get the discount. After receiving the instant discount, the cashback can be redeemed over the next series of diabetic medicine orders.  

In accordance with the theme for this year's World Diabetes Day- 'Access to Diabetes Care: If Not Now, Then When?'Digital Hospital has launched a special offer to assist people in getting the right care needed at very affordable prices. 

Apart from this, many renowned specialist doctors are also available in Digital Hospital App for video consultations. So diabetic and all other patients can easily consult with their required doctors from the comfort of their homes from any part of the country.  

Andrew Smith, Co-founder of Digital Hospital says, "In Bangladesh the annual cost for per person diabetic care is Tk35,385, and many diabetics cannot afford or access the full medications and supplies they need. Without the right medications and management diabetes can cause complications like loss of sight. We support the theme of World Diabetes Day 2021: "access for all, if not now, when?" - and hope to democratize access for high quality medications and advice."

The Digital Hospital App can be downloaded from the Google play store, or anyone can call 08000111000 (toll-free) to know more about this service.

