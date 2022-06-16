Diarrhoea outbreak kills 9 in Bandarban's Thanchi

Health

TBS Report
16 June, 2022, 12:30 am
Last modified: 16 June, 2022, 12:39 am

Diarrhoea outbreak kills 9 in Bandarban's Thanchi

TBS Report
16 June, 2022, 12:30 am
Last modified: 16 June, 2022, 12:39 am
Representational image. Picture: Collected
Representational image. Picture: Collected

People living in several remote areas under the Thanchi upazila of Bandarban are facing a health emergency as the number of diarrhoea cases reached nine on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Langni Mro, 49, Sandan Mro, 8, Sanwaye Mro, 6, Ruirok Mro, 50, Preli Mro, 38, Mentang Mro, 47, KryanMro, 50, Prenmoy Mro, 12, and DwaiSain Marma, 20. All hailed from ward no 6.

"It has been confirmed that nine people have died due to diarrhoea in different parts of the remote Remakri Union till Wednesday," said Thanchi Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer (UHFPO) Dr Wahiduzzaman Murad.

According to an elected local representative, at least four people have died suffering from the water-borne disease till Sunday.

"Due to inaccessibility, it is becoming difficult to bring the situation under complete control as bringing patients to the Upazila Health Complex for treatment is not always possible. In addition to a few teams from the health department, community health care providers (CHCPs) and some volunteers from the area are also providing emergency services," Dr Wahiduzzaman said.

Meanwhile, an emergency meeting of four UP chairmen, members and local leaders was held on Wednesday afternoon to coordinate in bringing the situation under control. The District Civil Surgeon and the Health Convener of the District Council were also present at the meeting.

"It has been decided that a field hospital will be set up in the nearby Mrongwa area until the situation improves," District Civil Surgeon Nihar Ranjan Nandi told TBS.

"The temporary field hospital will be built on an emergency basis in collaboration with the local people's representatives, traders, headmen and BGB members," he added

Local doctors said there is a shortage of clean water in the diarrhoea-stricken area. Besides, when it rains all the garbage from the mountains falls into the streams and drinking water directly from these sources causes diarrhoea to spread.

