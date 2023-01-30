Dialysis patients have a 50% mortality risk from Covid: BSMMU study

TBS Report
30 January, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2023, 09:26 pm

TBS file photo
TBS file photo

Kidney disease in Covid-19 infection has one of the worst outcomes in terms of mortality and kidney dialysis patients have a 50% mortality risk from Covid-19, according to a study.

In the chronic kidney disease population, Covid infection has ten times higher mortality than the general population, it said.

Specialist physicians revealed the study findings at a symposium on the long-term impact of Covid-19 titled "Multiple Issues in Covid: Renal, Cardiac and Metabolic Influence" at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) on Monday.

In the study funded by the BSMMU, researchers analysed the data collected between July and November 2022 from 804 doctors and health workers of different health facilities in Dhaka who deal with Covid patients with comorbidity including Kidney, heart, and diabetes. 

Dr Abu Saleh Ahmed, associate professor of the Nephrology Department of Dhaka Medical College, said during the study it was found that Covid vaccine response was lower in kidney transplant recipients (KTR) patients. Covid vaccine response in the body of kidney dialysis patients is 87%. 

The study found that Kidney disease in Covid-19 infection has one of the worst outcomes in terms of mortality. In kidney transplant recipients Covid infection has also been influenced adversely. Mortality is very high in this patient category. 

BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed, also the principal investigator of the study, said 12% of people infected with Covid-19 have been suffering from depression. With proper medical care, the patients should be brought to normal life. After being infected with Covid, people who did not have diabetes are now diabetic patients.  Many people now suffer from myopathy (diseases derived from the muscle) after Covid infection. 

Dr Abu Saleh Ahmed, associate professor of the Nephrology Department of Dhaka Medical College, Dr Faria Afsana, associate professor of the Endocrinology Department of Birdem, and Dr Mir Ishraquzzaman, consultant of the National Heart Foundation, released the findings of their study.

Dialysis / Covid / mortality risk

