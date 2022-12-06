Dialogue on present situation of health services held

A roundtable dialogue titled "present situation of health services: opportunities, challenges and way-forward" was held on Tuesday (6 December).

Bangladesh NGO's Network for Radio and Communication (BNNRC) organised the dialogue with the support of The Asia Foundation at the meeting room of the NGO Affairs Bureau, Prime Minister's Office, Agargaon, Dhaka, reads a press release.

A total of 40 participants including representatives of civil society organisations, government officials, and officers of the NGO Affairs Bureau (NGOAB) were present in the dialogue, reads a press release.

The objective of the dialogue was to inform the concerned policymakers about the achievements, results and summary of the multi-stakeholders seminars held at the division and district level of the country.

The meeting also discussed how to involve and encourage other civil society organisations and development partners in implementing projects on health services issues by using the outcomes of and considering this project as a replicable model project.

AHM Bazlur Rahman, chief executive officer of BNNRC, said that the purpose of today's dialogue is to discuss the present status of health services, opportunities, challenges and way forward to improve the capacity of the health sector.

He said, "Under this initiative, we have provided 25 health journalists (ToT) Training of Trainers and 85 journalists in 4 regional trainings have been given ideas on fact checking and evaluation techniques in health reporting."

He informed that six seminars have been completed at the district and divisional levels.

Moreover, under this initiative, 50 health journalists of print, electronic and online media in Dhaka and outside of Dhaka have been awarded to enable them to produce in-depth reports on health issues.

He said that 200 reports are being prepared under the fellowship.

Public health expert and consultant Rehan Uddin Ahmed Raju delivered the keynote presentation.